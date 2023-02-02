Morgan Stanley slashes price target on StoneCo Ltd. [STNE] – find out why.

StoneCo Ltd. [NASDAQ: STNE] closed the trading session at $11.35 on 02/01/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $10.79, while the highest price level was $11.40. The company report on February 1, 2023 that StoneCo Sells Stake in Banco Inter.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The movement follows Stone’s goal to focus on the core operation of Financial Services and Software. During the second quarter of 2022 Stone had already announced a partial sale equivalent to 21.5% of the shares it held at Banco Inter through the cash-out option offered in Inter’s corporate restructuring.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 20.23 percent and weekly performance of 1.43 percent. The stock has been moved at 19.73 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 20.23 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 8.10 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.62M shares, STNE reached to a volume of 4758140 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about StoneCo Ltd. [STNE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STNE shares is $11.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STNE stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for StoneCo Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $7.50 to $11. The new note on the price target was released on December 01, 2022, representing the official price target for StoneCo Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $10 to $16, while Evercore ISI kept a Outperform rating on STNE stock. On September 06, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for STNE shares from 9.80 to 7.80.

The Average True Range (ATR) for StoneCo Ltd. is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for STNE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for STNE in the course of the last twelve months was 36.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

STNE stock trade performance evaluation

StoneCo Ltd. [STNE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.43. With this latest performance, STNE shares gained by 20.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STNE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.46 for StoneCo Ltd. [STNE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.13, while it was recorded at 11.35 for the last single week of trading, and 9.83 for the last 200 days.

StoneCo Ltd. [STNE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and StoneCo Ltd. [STNE] shares currently have an operating margin of -31.16 and a Gross Margin at +28.78. StoneCo Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -50.35.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.69.

StoneCo Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for StoneCo Ltd. [STNE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STNE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for StoneCo Ltd. go to 64.80%.

StoneCo Ltd. [STNE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,086 million, or 68.60% of STNE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STNE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 21,451,911, which is approximately 27.801% of the company’s market cap and around 10.66% of the total institutional ownership; BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, holding 10,695,448 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $121.39 million in STNE stocks shares; and NIKKO ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS, INC., currently with $108.92 million in STNE stock with ownership of nearly 0.192% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in StoneCo Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 107 institutional holders increased their position in StoneCo Ltd. [NASDAQ:STNE] by around 35,057,453 shares. Additionally, 143 investors decreased positions by around 41,324,520 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 107,397,774 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 183,779,747 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STNE stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 23,123,238 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 7,254,112 shares during the same period.