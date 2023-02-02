Morgan Stanley lifts Fortive Corporation [FTV] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Fortive Corporation [NYSE: FTV] slipped around -2.16 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $65.87 at the close of the session, down -3.18%. The company report on February 1, 2023 that Fortive Reports Strong Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results; Introduces First Quarter and Full Year 2023 Outlook.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Delivered significant revenue growth, margin expansion, earnings and cash flow growth in 2022, all above the respective guidance set coming into the year.

Q4 total and core revenue growth of 11% and 14% respectively, all segments positively contributing.

Fortive Corporation stock is now 2.52% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FTV Stock saw the intraday high of $68.99 and lowest of $64.68 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 71.78, which means current price is +4.47% above from all time high which was touched on 02/01/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.66M shares, FTV reached a trading volume of 4816387 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Fortive Corporation [FTV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FTV shares is $73.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FTV stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Fortive Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 17, 2022, representing the official price target for Fortive Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $75, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on FTV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fortive Corporation is set at 1.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for FTV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for FTV in the course of the last twelve months was 24.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has FTV stock performed recently?

Fortive Corporation [FTV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.33. With this latest performance, FTV shares gained by 2.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FTV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.73 for Fortive Corporation [FTV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.07, while it was recorded at 66.81 for the last single week of trading, and 62.28 for the last 200 days.

Fortive Corporation [FTV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fortive Corporation [FTV] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.82 and a Gross Margin at +57.28. Fortive Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.69.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.65, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.78.

Fortive Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Fortive Corporation [FTV]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FTV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fortive Corporation go to 8.40%.

Insider trade positions for Fortive Corporation [FTV]

There are presently around $22,216 million, or 97.20% of FTV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FTV stocks are: T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. with ownership of 41,619,139, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 39,232,397 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.58 billion in FTV stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.96 billion in FTV stock with ownership of nearly 2.974% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fortive Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 326 institutional holders increased their position in Fortive Corporation [NYSE:FTV] by around 60,649,963 shares. Additionally, 323 investors decreased positions by around 56,573,836 shares, while 156 investors held positions by with 220,047,021 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 337,270,820 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FTV stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 42,491,672 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 1,540,215 shares during the same period.