MetLife Inc. [MET] is 0.43% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

MetLife Inc. [NYSE: MET] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.47% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.57%. The company report on February 1, 2023 that MetLife Announces Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2022 Results.

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced its full year and fourth quarter 2022 results.

Over the last 12 months, MET stock rose by 8.38%. The one-year MetLife Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.1. The average equity rating for MET stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $57.17 billion, with 795.80 million shares outstanding and 659.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.75M shares, MET stock reached a trading volume of 4961923 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on MetLife Inc. [MET]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MET shares is $83.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MET stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for MetLife Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $86 to $82. The new note on the price target was released on December 09, 2022, representing the official price target for MetLife Inc. stock. On June 23, 2022, analysts increased their price target for MET shares from 70 to 74.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MetLife Inc. is set at 1.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for MET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 28.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for MET in the course of the last twelve months was 3.97.

MET Stock Performance Analysis:

MetLife Inc. [MET] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.57. With this latest performance, MET shares gained by 0.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.92 for MetLife Inc. [MET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 73.05, while it was recorded at 72.42 for the last single week of trading, and 67.55 for the last 200 days.

Insight into MetLife Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MetLife Inc. [MET] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.97. MetLife Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.41.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.84.

MET Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MetLife Inc. go to 0.24%.

MetLife Inc. [MET] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $41,602 million, or 75.50% of MET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MET stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 56,370,137, which is approximately -1.233% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 55,816,110 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.06 billion in MET stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.05 billion in MET stock with ownership of nearly -11.034% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MetLife Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 566 institutional holders increased their position in MetLife Inc. [NYSE:MET] by around 30,367,463 shares. Additionally, 565 investors decreased positions by around 33,738,681 shares, while 175 investors held positions by with 508,293,396 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 572,399,540 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MET stock had 122 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,718,347 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 2,221,137 shares during the same period.