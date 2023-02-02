Maxim Group lifts Cybin Inc. [CYBN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Cybin Inc. [AMEX: CYBN] jumped around 0.05 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $0.44 at the close of the session, up 12.35%. The company report on February 1, 2023 that Cybin Announces Approval of First-in-Human Dosing of its Proprietary DMT Molecule CYB004.

– Marks first ever trial to evaluate deuterated DMT in humans –.

– Based on preclinical studies CYB004 demonstrated superior bioavailability compared to IV DMT which may support less invasive dosing methods -.

Cybin Inc. stock is now 46.72% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CYBN Stock saw the intraday high of $0.45 and lowest of $0.39 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.16, which means current price is +46.72% above from all time high which was touched on 01/10/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.33M shares, CYBN reached a trading volume of 3892792 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cybin Inc. [CYBN]?

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Cybin Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cybin Inc. is set at 0.05 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13.

How has CYBN stock performed recently?

Cybin Inc. [CYBN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.32. With this latest performance, CYBN shares gained by 46.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CYBN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.24 for Cybin Inc. [CYBN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3751, while it was recorded at 0.4038 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5667 for the last 200 days.

Cybin Inc. [CYBN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -83.35, with Return on Assets sitting at -76.78.

Cybin Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 7.80.

Insider trade positions for Cybin Inc. [CYBN]

There are presently around $7 million, or 10.31% of CYBN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CYBN stocks are: ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 10,453,600, which is approximately -0.672% of the company’s market cap and around 21.84% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 2,631,739 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.15 million in CYBN stocks shares; and ADVISORSHARES INVESTMENTS LLC, currently with $0.63 million in CYBN stock with ownership of nearly 37.386% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cybin Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 27 institutional holders increased their position in Cybin Inc. [AMEX:CYBN] by around 3,816,891 shares. Additionally, 25 investors decreased positions by around 1,552,642 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 11,535,785 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,905,318 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CYBN stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 653,168 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 1,220,747 shares during the same period.