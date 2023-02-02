Market cap of Waste Management Inc. [WM] reaches 63.34B – now what?

Waste Management Inc. [NYSE: WM] price plunged by -0.21 percent to reach at -$0.32. The company report on January 31, 2023 that WM Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Earnings.

Full-Year Results Delivered Double-Digit Growth in Income from Operations, Net Income, and Diluted Earnings Per Share.

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE: WM) today announced financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022.

A sum of 3564543 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.64M shares. Waste Management Inc. shares reached a high of $155.66 and dropped to a low of $148.55 until finishing in the latest session at $154.41.

The one-year WM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.2. The average equity rating for WM stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Waste Management Inc. [WM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WM shares is $171.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WM stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Waste Management Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2023, representing the official price target for Waste Management Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $185 to $171, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on WM stock. On October 25, 2022, analysts increased their price target for WM shares from 170 to 191.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Waste Management Inc. is set at 3.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for WM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for WM in the course of the last twelve months was 68.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

WM Stock Performance Analysis:

Waste Management Inc. [WM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.85. With this latest performance, WM shares dropped by -1.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.07 for Waste Management Inc. [WM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 159.38, while it was recorded at 153.47 for the last single week of trading, and 160.18 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Waste Management Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Waste Management Inc. [WM] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.78 and a Gross Margin at +26.89. Waste Management Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.13.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.13.

Waste Management Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

WM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Waste Management Inc. go to 11.66%.

Waste Management Inc. [WM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $50,022 million, or 87.80% of WM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 36,984,227, which is approximately 2.827% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BILL & MELINDA GATES FOUNDATION TRUST, holding 35,234,344 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.44 billion in WM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.78 billion in WM stock with ownership of nearly 0.503% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Waste Management Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 793 institutional holders increased their position in Waste Management Inc. [NYSE:WM] by around 31,215,934 shares. Additionally, 683 investors decreased positions by around 15,641,701 shares, while 299 investors held positions by with 277,095,764 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 323,953,399 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WM stock had 123 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,536,262 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 1,169,048 shares during the same period.