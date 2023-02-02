Market cap of Marin Software Incorporated [MRIN] reaches 21.05M – now what?

Marin Software Incorporated [NASDAQ: MRIN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 9.02% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 9.02%. The company report on January 31, 2023 that Marin Software and Yahoo Integration Enhances Programmatic Ad Campaign Buying and Optimization.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Marin Software today announced a new integration with Yahoo to enable enhanced campaign buying and optimization for advertisers. Through the integration, brands can now include Yahoo DSP campaigns within the MarinOne Platform, making the management, measurement and optimization of holistic, omnichannel campaigns easier than ever.

Yahoo DSP puts the power of programmatic advertising in the hands of advertisers, giving them access to premium inventory across the industry’s top publishers, ad exchanges and SSPs – including the Yahoo SSP. This comprehensive access allows brands to understand and reach their audiences across multiple dimensions on every device. Advertisers can choose from various formats including video, mobile, desktop, connectedTV, digital out-of-home, and cutting-edge immersive experiences.

Over the last 12 months, MRIN stock dropped by -58.70%.

The market cap for the stock reached $21.05 million, with 16.03 million shares outstanding and 15.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 919.46K shares, MRIN stock reached a trading volume of 8254778 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Marin Software Incorporated [MRIN]:

Stifel have made an estimate for Marin Software Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 25, 2016. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $8 to $6. The new note on the price target was released on May 06, 2016, representing the official price target for Marin Software Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $13 to $10, while UBS kept a Buy rating on MRIN stock. On August 06, 2015, analysts decreased their price target for MRIN shares from 14 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marin Software Incorporated is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.99.

MRIN Stock Performance Analysis:

Marin Software Incorporated [MRIN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.02. With this latest performance, MRIN shares gained by 33.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.22 for Marin Software Incorporated [MRIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1118, while it was recorded at 1.2240 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5768 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Marin Software Incorporated Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marin Software Incorporated [MRIN] shares currently have an operating margin of -56.84 and a Gross Margin at +46.29. Marin Software Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -53.01.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -41.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -26.73.

Marin Software Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.50 and a Current Ratio set at 5.50.

MRIN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRIN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marin Software Incorporated go to 20.00%.

Marin Software Incorporated [MRIN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3 million, or 13.00% of MRIN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRIN stocks are: ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP with ownership of 784,606, which is approximately 1.994% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 225,700 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.3 million in MRIN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.3 million in MRIN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marin Software Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in Marin Software Incorporated [NASDAQ:MRIN] by around 245,383 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 464,515 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 1,343,923 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,053,821 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MRIN stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 57,379 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 411,406 shares during the same period.