Market cap of Kubient Inc. [KBNT] reaches 18.38M – now what?

Kubient Inc. [NASDAQ: KBNT] surged by $0.48 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $1.60 during the day while it closed the day at $1.30. The company report on December 12, 2022 that Kubient Receives Patent for KAI Solution.

Kubient Becomes One of the Few Adtech Companies to Receive a Patent on Fraud Prevention in the Advertising Ecosystem.

Kubient Inc. stock has also gained 81.91% of its value over the past 7 days. However, KBNT stock has inclined by 14.04% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 28.53% and gained 103.28% year-on date.

The market cap for KBNT stock reached $18.38 million, with 14.34 million shares outstanding and 10.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 19.33K shares, KBNT reached a trading volume of 5453884 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Kubient Inc. [KBNT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KBNT shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KBNT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kubient Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for KBNT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.20.

KBNT stock trade performance evaluation

Kubient Inc. [KBNT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 81.91. With this latest performance, KBNT shares gained by 103.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KBNT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 82.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.92 for Kubient Inc. [KBNT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8070, while it was recorded at 0.8792 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9874 for the last 200 days.

Kubient Inc. [KBNT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kubient Inc. [KBNT] shares currently have an operating margin of -346.70 and a Gross Margin at -12.49. Kubient Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -375.92.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -41.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.86.

Kubient Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.90 and a Current Ratio set at 6.90.

Kubient Inc. [KBNT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4 million, or 19.90% of KBNT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KBNT stocks are: MITHAQ CAPITAL SPC with ownership of 2,012,496, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 24.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 448,345 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.58 million in KBNT stocks shares; and BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP, currently with $0.13 million in KBNT stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

3 institutional holders increased their position in Kubient Inc. [NASDAQ:KBNT] by around 3,521 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 119,832 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 2,736,316 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,859,669 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KBNT stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,520 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 90,236 shares during the same period.