Market cap of Inpixon [INPX] reaches 5.10M – now what?

Inpixon [NASDAQ: INPX] surged by $0.17 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $1.33 during the day while it closed the day at $1.26. The company report on December 20, 2022 that Inpixon Secures Purchase Order Valued at Over $1 Million for its RTLS Products from a Leading Transportation and Industrial Equipment Provider.

Builds Upon Purchase Order Momentum for Inpixon RTLS Solutions.

Inpixon® (Nasdaq: INPX), the Indoor Intelligence® company, today announced that it has received an order for its real-time location system (RTLS) products from a global provider of transportation and industrial products and services. The purchase order is valued at over one million dollars and covers an approximately 18-month period. The RTLS products will be used in products that provide proximity awareness and collision avoidance for worker safety in industrial operations.

Inpixon stock has also loss -19.23% of its value over the past 7 days. However, INPX stock has declined by -59.09% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -89.10% and lost -25.88% year-on date.

The market cap for INPX stock reached $5.10 million, with 6.68 million shares outstanding and 6.53 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.51M shares, INPX reached a trading volume of 7839228 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Inpixon [INPX]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Inpixon is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for INPX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.60.

INPX stock trade performance evaluation

Inpixon [INPX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.23. With this latest performance, INPX shares dropped by -24.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -89.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INPX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.64 for Inpixon [INPX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.9161, while it was recorded at 1.3000 for the last single week of trading, and 8.4627 for the last 200 days.

Inpixon [INPX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Inpixon [INPX] shares currently have an operating margin of -307.81 and a Gross Margin at +44.73. Inpixon’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -432.35.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -80.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -64.13.

Inpixon’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Inpixon [INPX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INPX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Inpixon go to 20.00%.

Inpixon [INPX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 3.90% of INPX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INPX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 75,913, which is approximately -3.473% of the company’s market cap and around 6.34% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 13,732 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17000.0 in INPX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $16000.0 in INPX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Inpixon stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Inpixon [NASDAQ:INPX] by around 8,974 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 8,033 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 110,671 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 127,678 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INPX stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,963 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 4,200 shares during the same period.