Market cap of Golden Sun Education Group Limited [GSUN] reaches 61.95M – now what?

Golden Sun Education Group Limited [NASDAQ: GSUN] gained 125.66% on the last trading session, reaching $3.43 price per share at the time. The company report on August 18, 2022 that Golden Sun Education Group Limited to Resume In-person Tutorial Services in Shanghai.

Since March 12, 2022, pursuant to the preventive measures, training institutions and childcare institutions in Shanghai have not been allowed to carry out in-person training or childcare services. To resume its in-person operations, the Company is required to submit an application to the Shanghai Municipal People’s Government. Upon approval of the application, the Company will be required to display a venue code to the public and all the Company’s employees must have negative results of nucleic acid test taken within 24 hours.

Golden Sun Education Group Limited represents 18.06 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $61.95 million with the latest information. GSUN stock price has been found in the range of $1.49 to $3.50.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.55M shares, GSUN reached a trading volume of 47685148 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Golden Sun Education Group Limited [GSUN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Golden Sun Education Group Limited is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for GSUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.18.

Trading performance analysis for GSUN stock

Golden Sun Education Group Limited [GSUN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 130.20. With this latest performance, GSUN shares gained by 211.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -91.13% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GSUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.60 for Golden Sun Education Group Limited [GSUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5700, while it was recorded at 1.8700 for the last single week of trading.

An analysis of insider ownership at Golden Sun Education Group Limited [GSUN]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.15% of GSUN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GSUN stocks are: GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 11,778, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 39.84% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, holding 5,277 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18000.0 in GSUN stocks shares; and WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN, currently with $6000.0 in GSUN stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

7 institutional holders increased their position in Golden Sun Education Group Limited [NASDAQ:GSUN] by around 19,413 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 10,734 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 9,371 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,776 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GSUN stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,099 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 10,734 shares during the same period.