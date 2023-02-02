Market cap of Engine Gaming and Media Inc. [GAME] reaches 31.86M – now what?

Engine Gaming and Media Inc. [NASDAQ: GAME] gained 25.00% on the last trading session, reaching $1.50 price per share at the time. The company report on January 19, 2023 that Engine Gaming & Media, Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Listing Requirements.

Engine Gaming and Media, Inc. (“Engine” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:GAME)(TSXV:GAME), a data-driven, gaming, media and influencer marketing platform company, today announced the Company has received notice from The Nasdaq Stock Market (“NASDAQ”) on January 19, 2023 informing Engine that it has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market. Consequently, Engine is now in compliance with all applicable listing standards and its common stock will continue to be listed on The Nasdaq Capital Market.

Engine was previously notified by NASDAQ on June 23, 2022 that it was not in compliance with the minimum bid price rule because its common stock failed to meet the closing bid price of $1.00 or more for 30 consecutive business days. In order to regain compliance with the Rule, the Company was required to maintain a minimum closing bid price of $1.00 or more for at least 10 consecutive trading days. This requirement was met on January 18, 2023, the tenth consecutive trading day when the closing bid price of the Company’s common stock was over $1.00.

Engine Gaming and Media Inc. represents 15.82 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $31.86 million with the latest information. GAME stock price has been found in the range of $1.19 to $1.73.

If compared to the average trading volume of 207.46K shares, GAME reached a trading volume of 4456883 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Engine Gaming and Media Inc. [GAME]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Engine Gaming and Media Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for GAME stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.43.

Trading performance analysis for GAME stock

Engine Gaming and Media Inc. [GAME] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.97. With this latest performance, GAME shares gained by 53.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GAME stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.16 for Engine Gaming and Media Inc. [GAME]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0049, while it was recorded at 1.2760 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8961 for the last 200 days.

Engine Gaming and Media Inc. [GAME]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Engine Gaming and Media Inc. [GAME] shares currently have an operating margin of -52.36 and a Gross Margin at -19.64. Engine Gaming and Media Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -39.32.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -79.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.68.

Engine Gaming and Media Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Engine Gaming and Media Inc. [GAME]

There are presently around $1 million, or 8.15% of GAME stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GAME stocks are: P.A.W. CAPITAL CORP with ownership of 550,000, which is approximately -26.667% of the company’s market cap and around 13.54% of the total institutional ownership; WEALTHSPIRE ADVISORS, LLC, holding 83,266 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.12 million in GAME stocks shares; and INTREPID FAMILY OFFICE LLC, currently with $75000.0 in GAME stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

5 institutional holders increased their position in Engine Gaming and Media Inc. [NASDAQ:GAME] by around 110,069 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 593,048 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 79,490 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 782,607 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GAME stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 106,395 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 381,849 shares during the same period.