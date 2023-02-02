Market cap of Enbridge Inc. [ENB] reaches 82.15B – now what?

Enbridge Inc. [NYSE: ENB] price plunged by -0.61 percent to reach at -$0.25. The company report on January 30, 2023 that Enbridge Provides Notice of Series 19 Preferred Shares Conversion Right and Announces Reset Dividend Rates.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB) (NYSE: ENB) (Enbridge or the Company) announced today that it does not intend to exercise its right to redeem its currently outstanding Cumulative Redeemable Minimum Rate Reset Preference Shares, Series 19 (Series 19 Shares) (TSX: ENB.PF.K) on March 1, 2023. As a result, subject to certain conditions, the holders of the Series 19 Shares have the right to convert all or part of their Series 19 Shares on a one-for-one basis into Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series 20 of Enbridge (Series 20 Shares) on March 1, 2023. Holders who do not exercise their right to convert their Series 19 Shares into Series 20 Shares will retain their Series 19 Shares.

The foregoing conversion right is subject to the conditions that: (i) if Enbridge determines that there would be less than 1,000,000 Series 19 Shares outstanding after March 1, 2023, then all remaining Series 19 Shares will automatically be converted into Series 20 Shares on a one-for-one basis on March 1, 2023; and (ii) alternatively, if Enbridge determines that there would be less than 1,000,000 Series 20 Shares outstanding after March 1, 2023, no Series 19 Shares will be converted into Series 20 Shares. There are currently 20,000,000 Series 19 Shares outstanding.

A sum of 4432241 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.57M shares. Enbridge Inc. shares reached a high of $41.14 and dropped to a low of $40.305 until finishing in the latest session at $40.72.

The one-year ENB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.24. The average equity rating for ENB stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Enbridge Inc. [ENB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENB shares is $43.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENB stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Enbridge Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on November 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Enbridge Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enbridge Inc. is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.38.

ENB Stock Performance Analysis:

Enbridge Inc. [ENB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.62. With this latest performance, ENB shares gained by 4.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.64 for Enbridge Inc. [ENB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.26, while it was recorded at 40.74 for the last single week of trading, and 41.63 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Enbridge Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Enbridge Inc. [ENB] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.87 and a Gross Margin at +30.22. Enbridge Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.22.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.76.

Enbridge Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

ENB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ENB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Enbridge Inc. go to 3.50%.

Enbridge Inc. [ENB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $40,986 million, or 70.50% of ENB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENB stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 160,175,676, which is approximately 1.481% of the company’s market cap and around 9.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 73,349,925 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.99 billion in ENB stocks shares; and BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/, currently with $2.38 billion in ENB stock with ownership of nearly -11.019% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Enbridge Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 549 institutional holders increased their position in Enbridge Inc. [NYSE:ENB] by around 51,818,717 shares. Additionally, 483 investors decreased positions by around 37,777,664 shares, while 234 investors held positions by with 916,941,389 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,006,537,770 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENB stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,440,609 shares, while 86 institutional investors sold positions of 2,968,758 shares during the same period.