Market cap of Corteva Inc. [CTVA] reaches 45.57B – now what?

Corteva Inc. [NYSE: CTVA] price surged by 0.05 percent to reach at $0.03. The company report on February 1, 2023 that Corteva Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Results, Provides 2023 Guidance.

New Products and Differentiated Technologies Support 2022 Double-Digit Sales Growth.

A sum of 4092600 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.98M shares. Corteva Inc. shares reached a high of $65.21 and dropped to a low of $63.90 until finishing in the latest session at $64.48.

The one-year CTVA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.7. The average equity rating for CTVA stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Corteva Inc. [CTVA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTVA shares is $73.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTVA stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Corteva Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $64 to $68. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2023, representing the official price target for Corteva Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $70 to $73, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on CTVA stock. On November 15, 2022, analysts increased their price target for CTVA shares from 70 to 71.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Corteva Inc. is set at 1.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for CTVA in the course of the last twelve months was 124.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

CTVA Stock Performance Analysis:

Corteva Inc. [CTVA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.14. With this latest performance, CTVA shares gained by 9.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.45 for Corteva Inc. [CTVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.39, while it was recorded at 63.68 for the last single week of trading, and 60.13 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Corteva Inc. Fundamentals:

Corteva Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

CTVA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTVA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Corteva Inc. go to 17.77%.

Corteva Inc. [CTVA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $36,824 million, or 83.30% of CTVA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTVA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 82,055,723, which is approximately 0.368% of the company’s market cap and around 0.19% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 59,910,263 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.86 billion in CTVA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.2 billion in CTVA stock with ownership of nearly -6.314% of the company’s market capitalization.

536 institutional holders increased their position in Corteva Inc. [NYSE:CTVA] by around 24,577,189 shares. Additionally, 512 investors decreased positions by around 27,942,069 shares, while 271 investors held positions by with 518,565,321 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 571,084,579 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTVA stock had 122 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,386,858 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 3,402,664 shares during the same period.