Market cap of Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] reaches 59.24B – now what?

Activision Blizzard Inc. [NASDAQ: ATVI] gained 0.17% or 0.13 points to close at $76.70 with a heavy trading volume of 4567477 shares. The company report on January 11, 2023 that Activision Blizzard to Release Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results on February 6, 2023.

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATVI) intends to release its fourth quarter 2022 results after the close of the market on Monday, February 6, 2023.

As announced on January 18, 2022, Microsoft plans to acquire Activision Blizzard for $95.00 per share in an all-cash transaction. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and completion of regulatory review. The transaction has been approved by the boards of directors of both Activision Blizzard and Microsoft and by Activision Blizzard’s stockholders.

It opened the trading session at $76.00, the shares rose to $76.82 and dropped to $75.58, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ATVI points out that the company has recorded -3.30% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -8.12% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.20M shares, ATVI reached to a volume of 4567477 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATVI shares is $91.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATVI stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Activision Blizzard Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on December 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Activision Blizzard Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $95, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on ATVI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Activision Blizzard Inc. is set at 1.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATVI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for ATVI in the course of the last twelve months was 35.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.80.

Trading performance analysis for ATVI stock

Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.76. With this latest performance, ATVI shares gained by 0.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATVI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.60 for Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 75.84, while it was recorded at 76.29 for the last single week of trading, and 76.55 for the last 200 days.

Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.90 and a Gross Margin at +73.60. Activision Blizzard Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.66.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.21.

Activision Blizzard Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.80 and a Current Ratio set at 5.80.

Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATVI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Activision Blizzard Inc. go to 7.52%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI]

There are presently around $48,265 million, or 83.10% of ATVI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATVI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 60,987,590, which is approximately -3.13% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, holding 60,141,866 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.61 billion in ATVI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.51 billion in ATVI stock with ownership of nearly -0.751% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Activision Blizzard Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 565 institutional holders increased their position in Activision Blizzard Inc. [NASDAQ:ATVI] by around 62,778,038 shares. Additionally, 527 investors decreased positions by around 51,359,627 shares, while 205 investors held positions by with 515,127,350 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 629,265,015 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATVI stock had 111 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,000,695 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 2,024,292 shares during the same period.