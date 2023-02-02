Market Analysts see Ring Energy Inc. [REI] gaining to $7.50. Time to buy?

Ring Energy Inc. [AMEX: REI] plunged by -$0.03 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $2.36 during the day while it closed the day at $2.33. The company report on December 29, 2022 that Ring Energy Announces Issuance of 2022 Sustainability Report.

The report provides comprehensive information about Ring’s Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) initiatives and related key performance indicators. In the creation of the document, the Company primarily consulted the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board’s (“SASB”) Oil and Gas Exploration and Production Sustainability Accounting Standard, as well as considered the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (“TCFD”), the Sustainable Development Goals (“SDGs”) promulgated by the United Nations, and other reporting guidance from industry frameworks and standards.

Ring Energy Inc. stock has also loss -5.28% of its value over the past 7 days. However, REI stock has declined by -26.96% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -15.58% and lost -5.28% year-on date.

The market cap for REI stock reached $416.35 million, with 115.38 million shares outstanding and 88.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.26M shares, REI reached a trading volume of 4535843 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ring Energy Inc. [REI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for REI shares is $5.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on REI stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Ring Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 01, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Ring Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ring Energy Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for REI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for REI in the course of the last twelve months was 2.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

REI stock trade performance evaluation

Ring Energy Inc. [REI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.28. With this latest performance, REI shares dropped by -5.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.24 for Ring Energy Inc. [REI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.43, while it was recorded at 2.39 for the last single week of trading, and 3.07 for the last 200 days.

Ring Energy Inc. [REI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ring Energy Inc. [REI] shares currently have an operating margin of +50.87 and a Gross Margin at +72.67. Ring Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.69.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.48.

Ring Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ring Energy Inc. [REI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for REI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ring Energy Inc. go to 37.00%.

Ring Energy Inc. [REI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $211 million, or 52.40% of REI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of REI stocks are: WARBURG PINCUS LLC with ownership of 49,656,664, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 9.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,769,028 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.44 million in REI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $9.97 million in REI stock with ownership of nearly 12.555% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ring Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 69 institutional holders increased their position in Ring Energy Inc. [AMEX:REI] by around 55,598,085 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 3,739,221 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 31,010,925 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 90,348,231 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. REI stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 50,978,181 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 1,113,092 shares during the same period.