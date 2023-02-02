Market Analysts see DISH Network Corporation [DISH] gaining to $14. Time to buy?

DISH Network Corporation [NASDAQ: DISH] gained 3.75% or 0.54 points to close at $14.93 with a heavy trading volume of 4798684 shares. The company report on January 26, 2023 that Wounded Warrior Project and DISH Network Partner to Honor Veteran Resiliency.

New Video Series ‘Continuing to Serve’ Will Feature Six Warriors’ Unique Stories of Life After Service.

Today, Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) and DISH Network announced a new partnership that will highlight the nation’s bravest who continue to make a difference. The partnership includes a co-created video series called “Continuing to Serve,” featuring six warriors who are shaping the civilian world with their stories of hope, strength, and service after the military.

It opened the trading session at $14.36, the shares rose to $15.0394 and dropped to $14.25, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DISH points out that the company has recorded -12.84% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -18.96% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.55M shares, DISH reached to a volume of 4798684 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about DISH Network Corporation [DISH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DISH shares is $32.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DISH stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for DISH Network Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Pivotal Research Group dropped their target price from $40 to $36. The new note on the price target was released on August 04, 2022, representing the official price target for DISH Network Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $25 to $60, while Truist kept a Buy rating on DISH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DISH Network Corporation is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for DISH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for DISH in the course of the last twelve months was 13.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

Trading performance analysis for DISH stock

DISH Network Corporation [DISH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.70. With this latest performance, DISH shares gained by 6.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DISH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.11 for DISH Network Corporation [DISH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.75, while it was recorded at 14.42 for the last single week of trading, and 17.76 for the last 200 days.

DISH Network Corporation [DISH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DISH Network Corporation [DISH] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.91 and a Gross Margin at +30.30. DISH Network Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.48.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.55.

DISH Network Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at DISH Network Corporation [DISH]

There are presently around $3,552 million, or 82.90% of DISH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DISH stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 39,364,166, which is approximately -0.905% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 27,716,068 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $413.8 million in DISH stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $262.47 million in DISH stock with ownership of nearly -2.947% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DISH Network Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 217 institutional holders increased their position in DISH Network Corporation [NASDAQ:DISH] by around 15,223,572 shares. Additionally, 175 investors decreased positions by around 17,352,650 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 205,360,483 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 237,936,705 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DISH stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,659,154 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 2,913,130 shares during the same period.