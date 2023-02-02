Market Analysts see Canadian Pacific Railway Limited [CP] gaining to $98. Time to buy?

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited [NYSE: CP] slipped around -0.95 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $77.95 at the close of the session, down -1.20%. The company report on February 1, 2023 that BC Children’s Hospital Foundation chosen as charity partner of 2023 CP Women’s Open.

February is Heart Month, and Canadian Pacific (CP) is proud to announce today that BC Children’s Hospital Foundation has been chosen as the primary charity partner for the 2023 CP Women’s Open, to be held Aug. 21-27, 2023, at the Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club in Vancouver.

“The team at BC Children’s Hospital provides expert care, research and support for children with heart conditions, and CP is grateful to have another opportunity to contribute to the critical work they do,” said Keith Creel, CP President and CEO. “The 2023 CPWO marks the third time BC Children’s Hospital Foundation has been selected as the charity partner during CP’s title sponsorship of this exceptional LPGA Tour event, helping raise more than $4 million so far. We’re honored to continue building this legacy.”.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited stock is now 4.50% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CP Stock saw the intraday high of $79.63 and lowest of $76.63 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 84.22, which means current price is +4.99% above from all time high which was touched on 01/17/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.79M shares, CP reached a trading volume of 3708512 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Canadian Pacific Railway Limited [CP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CP shares is $83.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CP stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $85 to $87. The new note on the price target was released on September 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited is set at 2.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for CP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for CP in the course of the last twelve months was 103.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

How has CP stock performed recently?

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited [CP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.34. With this latest performance, CP shares gained by 4.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.23 for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited [CP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 78.06, while it was recorded at 77.71 for the last single week of trading, and 74.64 for the last 200 days.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited [CP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Canadian Pacific Railway Limited [CP] shares currently have an operating margin of +41.28 and a Gross Margin at +42.79. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +35.67.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.19.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited [CP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited go to 11.06%.

Insider trade positions for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited [CP]

There are presently around $52,522 million, or 69.50% of CP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CP stocks are: TCI FUND MANAGEMENT LTD with ownership of 55,860,385, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.02% of the total institutional ownership; ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, holding 52,538,053 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.1 billion in CP stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $2.76 billion in CP stock with ownership of nearly 14.959% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 334 institutional holders increased their position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited [NYSE:CP] by around 43,854,280 shares. Additionally, 380 investors decreased positions by around 50,153,326 shares, while 204 investors held positions by with 579,782,899 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 673,790,505 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CP stock had 83 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,529,783 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 19,320,303 shares during the same period.