Lottery.com Inc. [LTRY] Is Currently 28.92 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Lottery.com Inc. [NASDAQ: LTRY] stock went on an upward path that rose over 28.92% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 18.27%. The company report on December 2, 2022 that Lottery.com, Inc. subsidiary Sports.com in historic partnership with Saudi Motorsport Company.

Deal included launch of brand at the 2022 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup race held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Over the last 12 months, LTRY stock dropped by -90.85%. The average equity rating for LTRY stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $21.41 million, with 46.83 million shares outstanding and 35.09 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 361.74K shares, LTRY stock reached a trading volume of 4496560 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Lottery.com Inc. [LTRY]:

Chardan Capital Markets have made an estimate for Lottery.com Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 23, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lottery.com Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for LTRY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.97.

LTRY Stock Performance Analysis:

Lottery.com Inc. [LTRY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.27. With this latest performance, LTRY shares gained by 131.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LTRY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.41 for Lottery.com Inc. [LTRY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2602, while it was recorded at 0.3409 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7173 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lottery.com Inc. Fundamentals:

Lottery.com Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.20 and a Current Ratio set at 9.20.

Lottery.com Inc. [LTRY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2 million, or 7.30% of LTRY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LTRY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,290,827, which is approximately 142.359% of the company’s market cap and around 30.88% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 506,542 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.21 million in LTRY stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.14 million in LTRY stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

15 institutional holders increased their position in Lottery.com Inc. [NASDAQ:LTRY] by around 1,106,890 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 921,852 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 1,678,893 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,707,635 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LTRY stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 94,898 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 683,581 shares during the same period.