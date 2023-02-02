Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] moved up 2.56: Why It’s Important

Kohl’s Corporation [NYSE: KSS] price surged by 2.56 percent to reach at $0.83. The company report on January 10, 2023 that Kohl’s Hometown Giving Program Donates More Than $500,000 to Nonprofits Serving Milwaukee and Waukesha Counties.

To kick off the new year, Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) is donating more than $500,000 to more than 20 nonprofits serving families in Milwaukee and Waukesha Counties through the Kohl’s Hometown Giving Program. The Kohl’s Hometown Giving Program, now in its fifth year, is an important part of the retailer’s local community support and provides another funding opportunity for nonprofits looking to expand and develop their programming to further enhance the health and wellness of families.

“Kohl’s is such a big part of the greater Milwaukee area, so it’s especially important that we give back here through our philanthropic work in a significant way,” said Tara Geiter, Kohl’s director of community relations. “We’re proud to provide funding through Kohl’s Hometown Giving Program, among many other local initiatives, to help support our communities through the incredible, impactful work these nonprofits are doing year-round to enhance and improve family health and wellness.”.

A sum of 4301131 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.98M shares. Kohl’s Corporation shares reached a high of $33.73 and dropped to a low of $30.61 until finishing in the latest session at $33.20.

The one-year KSS stock forecast points to a potential downside of -12.7. The average equity rating for KSS stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KSS shares is $29.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KSS stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Kohl’s Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on January 30, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $40 to $29. The new note on the price target was released on September 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Kohl’s Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $60 to $35, while Cowen kept a Market Perform rating on KSS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kohl’s Corporation is set at 1.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for KSS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.73.

KSS Stock Performance Analysis:

Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.50. With this latest performance, KSS shares gained by 31.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KSS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.38 for Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.72, while it was recorded at 32.09 for the last single week of trading, and 33.59 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kohl’s Corporation Fundamentals:

Kohl’s Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,517 million, or 99.30% of KSS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KSS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,603,449, which is approximately -0.557% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,876,269 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $361.09 million in KSS stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $240.24 million in KSS stock with ownership of nearly 3.286% of the company’s market capitalization.

176 institutional holders increased their position in Kohl’s Corporation [NYSE:KSS] by around 17,814,453 shares. Additionally, 262 investors decreased positions by around 30,321,315 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 57,806,439 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 105,942,207 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KSS stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,597,503 shares, while 112 institutional investors sold positions of 12,956,494 shares during the same period.