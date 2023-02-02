KeyBanc Capital Markets lifts Stryker Corporation [SYK] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Stryker Corporation [NYSE: SYK] surged by $25.14 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $280.46 during the day while it closed the day at $278.95. The company report on January 31, 2023 that Stryker reports 2022 operating results and 2023 outlook.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) reported operating results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2022:.

Stryker Corporation stock has also gained 10.28% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SYK stock has inclined by 21.68% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 30.81% and gained 14.09% year-on date.

The market cap for SYK stock reached $104.82 billion, with 378.40 million shares outstanding and 371.63 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.41M shares, SYK reached a trading volume of 4613131 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SYK shares is $258.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SYK stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Stryker Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $240 to $284. The new note on the price target was released on January 09, 2023, representing the official price target for Stryker Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $225 to $220, while Canaccord Genuity kept a Hold rating on SYK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Stryker Corporation is set at 6.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for SYK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for SYK in the course of the last twelve months was 105.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Stryker Corporation [SYK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.28. With this latest performance, SYK shares gained by 14.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.39 for Stryker Corporation [SYK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 246.33, while it was recorded at 257.78 for the last single week of trading, and 225.18 for the last 200 days.

Stryker Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SYK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Stryker Corporation go to 7.24%.

There are presently around $82,398 million, or 79.80% of SYK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SYK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 29,795,845, which is approximately 1.44% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 23,659,084 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.6 billion in SYK stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $5.62 billion in SYK stock with ownership of nearly 1.127% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Stryker Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 729 institutional holders increased their position in Stryker Corporation [NYSE:SYK] by around 17,082,773 shares. Additionally, 702 investors decreased positions by around 11,122,131 shares, while 270 investors held positions by with 267,181,677 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 295,386,581 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SYK stock had 129 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,004,205 shares, while 122 institutional investors sold positions of 2,116,529 shares during the same period.