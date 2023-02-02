Janney slashes price target on LendingClub Corporation [LC] – find out why.

LendingClub Corporation [NYSE: LC] closed the trading session at $9.82 on 02/01/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $9.265, while the highest price level was $9.945. The company report on January 30, 2023 that 9.3 Million More U.S. Consumers Ended 2022 Living Paycheck to Paycheck Than in 2021.

4 in 10 Consumers Expect Their Incomes to Keep Pace with Inflation in 2023.

Consumers Likely To Shy Away from Large Purchases Such as Electronics, Appliances and Leisure Travel in 2023.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 11.59 percent and weekly performance of -5.03 percent. The stock has been moved at -28.32 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 11.59 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -7.71 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.74M shares, LC reached to a volume of 4252969 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about LendingClub Corporation [LC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LC shares is $13.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LC stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Janney have made an estimate for LendingClub Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2022, representing the official price target for LendingClub Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while Seaport Research Partners analysts kept a Buy rating on LC stock. On December 22, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for LC shares from 50 to 40.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LendingClub Corporation is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for LC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for LC in the course of the last twelve months was 2.56.

LC stock trade performance evaluation

LendingClub Corporation [LC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.03. With this latest performance, LC shares gained by 11.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.69 for LendingClub Corporation [LC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.48, while it was recorded at 9.59 for the last single week of trading, and 12.19 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for LendingClub Corporation [LC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for LendingClub Corporation go to -8.60%.

LendingClub Corporation [LC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $839 million, or 84.10% of LC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,111,119, which is approximately 11.778% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; JACKSON SQUARE PARTNERS, LLC, holding 8,563,412 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $84.09 million in LC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $70.98 million in LC stock with ownership of nearly -1.053% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in LendingClub Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 107 institutional holders increased their position in LendingClub Corporation [NYSE:LC] by around 11,069,981 shares. Additionally, 98 investors decreased positions by around 8,985,550 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 65,338,793 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 85,394,324 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LC stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,201,969 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 3,763,460 shares during the same period.