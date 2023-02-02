Hawaiian Holdings Inc. [HA] Is Currently -10.31 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: HA] loss -10.31% or -1.27 points to close at $11.05 with a heavy trading volume of 4688966 shares. The company report on January 31, 2023 that Hawaiian Holdings Reports 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) (the “Company”), parent company of Hawaiian Airlines, Inc. (“Hawaiian”), today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022.

“A heartfelt mahalo to our team as they tirelessly worked through a year in which we had multiple projects in motion that make us a stronger, better airline,” said Hawaiian Airlines President and CEO Peter Ingram. “I am incredibly proud of what our team members do to care for our company, our guests and each other. We saw continued strong demand in our domestic markets and recovery in our international markets illustrating that Hawaiʻi is a top destination and we are the carrier of choice. I am excited to see what we can accomplish in 2023 as we continue to build a solid foundation for our future.”.

It opened the trading session at $11.45, the shares rose to $11.45 and dropped to $10.45, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HA points out that the company has recorded -28.11% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -14.63% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 882.10K shares, HA reached to a volume of 4688966 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Hawaiian Holdings Inc. [HA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HA shares is $12.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HA stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Hawaiian Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price from $25 to $23. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Hawaiian Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $17.50 to $23, while Cowen kept a Market Perform rating on HA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hawaiian Holdings Inc. is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for HA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 27.09.

Trading performance analysis for HA stock

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. [HA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.75. With this latest performance, HA shares gained by 7.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.77 for Hawaiian Holdings Inc. [HA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.25, while it was recorded at 11.85 for the last single week of trading, and 14.60 for the last 200 days.

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. [HA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hawaiian Holdings Inc. [HA] shares currently have an operating margin of -24.69 and a Gross Margin at -13.03. Hawaiian Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.07.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -24.76, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.10.

Hawaiian Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Hawaiian Holdings Inc. [HA]

There are presently around $453 million, or 80.10% of HA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,169,997, which is approximately -2.076% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,538,996 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $61.21 million in HA stocks shares; and U S GLOBAL INVESTORS INC, currently with $47.06 million in HA stock with ownership of nearly -15.749% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hawaiian Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 79 institutional holders increased their position in Hawaiian Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:HA] by around 1,994,773 shares. Additionally, 81 investors decreased positions by around 3,083,882 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 35,882,709 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 40,961,364 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HA stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 750,428 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 274,618 shares during the same period.