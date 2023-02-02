Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. [BHAT] gain 62.48% so far this year. What now?

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. [NASDAQ: BHAT] traded at a high on 02/01/23, posting a 23.58 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.62. The company report on December 30, 2022 that Blue Hat Announces Financial Results for Second Quarter and First Half of 2022, Highlighted by 78.2% Decrease in Revenues to $2.0 Million for First Half 2022.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3631196 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. stands at 14.37% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.15%.

The market cap for BHAT stock reached $5.94 million, with 9.48 million shares outstanding and 6.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 179.57K shares, BHAT reached a trading volume of 3631196 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. [BHAT]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for BHAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

How has BHAT stock performed recently?

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. [BHAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.16. With this latest performance, BHAT shares gained by 62.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -72.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BHAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.31 for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. [BHAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5382, while it was recorded at 0.5160 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4978 for the last 200 days.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. [BHAT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. [BHAT] shares currently have an operating margin of -402.23 and a Gross Margin at +42.78. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -386.87.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -158.40, with Return on Assets sitting at -104.51.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Insider trade positions for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. [BHAT]

There are presently around $0 million, or 6.00% of BHAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BHAT stocks are: SCHONFELD STRATEGIC ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 173,900, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 31.58% of the total institutional ownership; UBS GROUP AG, holding 47,458 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $29000.0 in BHAT stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $13000.0 in BHAT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

3 institutional holders increased their position in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. [NASDAQ:BHAT] by around 231,613 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 110,680 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 100,184 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 242,109 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BHAT stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 194,451 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 110,680 shares during the same period.