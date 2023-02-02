For The RealReal Inc. [REAL], Analyst sees a drop to $2. What next?

The RealReal Inc. [NASDAQ: REAL] price surged by 6.56 percent to reach at $0.12. The company report on February 1, 2023 that The RealReal Announces Timing of Its Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call.

The RealReal will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to review its financial results. Investors and analysts can access the call at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI79b9f8053dba42d19df97d2b66ff5eb3. The call will also be available via live webcast at investor.therealreal.com.

A sum of 4751645 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.41M shares. The RealReal Inc. shares reached a high of $1.96 and dropped to a low of $1.70 until finishing in the latest session at $1.95.

The one-year REAL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 48.82. The average equity rating for REAL stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on The RealReal Inc. [REAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for REAL shares is $3.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on REAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for The RealReal Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2022, representing the official price target for The RealReal Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $14 to $3, while Cowen kept a Market Perform rating on REAL stock. On August 10, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for REAL shares from 7 to 2.75.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The RealReal Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for REAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.29.

REAL Stock Performance Analysis:

The RealReal Inc. [REAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 32.65. With this latest performance, REAL shares gained by 56.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.09 for The RealReal Inc. [REAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4210, while it was recorded at 1.7760 for the last single week of trading, and 2.4012 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The RealReal Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The RealReal Inc. [REAL] shares currently have an operating margin of -43.09 and a Gross Margin at +53.44. The RealReal Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -50.48.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -178.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.72.

The RealReal Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

REAL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for REAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The RealReal Inc. go to 38.60%.

The RealReal Inc. [REAL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $127 million, or 75.70% of REAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of REAL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,855,738, which is approximately -12.052% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,699,742 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.11 million in REAL stocks shares; and FIL LTD, currently with $7.45 million in REAL stock with ownership of nearly 1.197% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The RealReal Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 72 institutional holders increased their position in The RealReal Inc. [NASDAQ:REAL] by around 11,170,688 shares. Additionally, 100 investors decreased positions by around 26,357,202 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 27,385,520 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 64,913,410 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. REAL stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,354,416 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 11,003,473 shares during the same period.