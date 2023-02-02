For Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. [TSHA], Analyst sees a drop to $1.50. What next?

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. [NASDAQ: TSHA] loss -26.22% or -0.43 points to close at $1.21 with a heavy trading volume of 5621676 shares. The company report on January 31, 2023 that Taysha Gene Therapies Provides Update on TSHA-120 Program in Giant Axonal Neuropathy and a 2023 Corporate Outlook.

Type B end-of-Phase 2 meeting with U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) provided additional clarity for TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy (GAN) ultra-rare disease program – FDA acknowledged MFM32 as an acceptable endpoint with a recommendation to dose additional patients in a double-blind, placebo-controlled design to support Biologics License Application (BLA) submission.

Organizational and business review by new management with operational, structural and personnel changes implemented to enhance execution.

It opened the trading session at $1.30, the shares rose to $1.31 and dropped to $1.06, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TSHA points out that the company has recorded -70.49% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 10.37% higher than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 832.37K shares, TSHA reached to a volume of 5621676 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. [TSHA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TSHA shares is $13.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TSHA stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $23 to $3. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2023, representing the official price target for Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $16 to $3, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on TSHA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. is set at 0.21 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.52.

Trading performance analysis for TSHA stock

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. [TSHA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -35.98. With this latest performance, TSHA shares dropped by -46.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -70.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TSHA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.24 for Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. [TSHA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.0796, while it was recorded at 1.6000 for the last single week of trading, and 2.9270 for the last 200 days.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. [TSHA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -100.68, with Return on Assets sitting at -73.82.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. [TSHA]

There are presently around $17 million, or 23.20% of TSHA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TSHA stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 3,285,783, which is approximately -0.301% of the company’s market cap and around 3.90% of the total institutional ownership; NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 1,610,822 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.95 million in TSHA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.3 million in TSHA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 18 institutional holders increased their position in Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. [NASDAQ:TSHA] by around 569,674 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 1,015,893 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 12,722,083 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,307,650 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TSHA stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 285,609 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 143,733 shares during the same period.