For Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX], Analyst sees a rise to $70. What next?

Seagate Technology Holdings plc [NASDAQ: STX] price surged by 1.53 percent to reach at $1.02. The company report on January 25, 2023 that Seagate Technology Reports Fiscal Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Revenue of $1.89 billion.

GAAP diluted (loss) per share of $(0.16); non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) of $0.16.

A sum of 4584180 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.60M shares. Seagate Technology Holdings plc shares reached a high of $67.85 and dropped to a low of $65.35 until finishing in the latest session at $67.78.

The one-year STX stock forecast points to a potential downside of -2.05.

Guru’s Opinion on Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX]:

Barclays have made an estimate for Seagate Technology Holdings plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 23, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $54 to $69. The new note on the price target was released on January 18, 2023, representing the official price target for Seagate Technology Holdings plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $85 to $55, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on STX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Seagate Technology Holdings plc is set at 2.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for STX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for STX in the course of the last twelve months was 89.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

STX Stock Performance Analysis:

Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.92. With this latest performance, STX shares gained by 27.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.38 for Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.59, while it was recorded at 66.96 for the last single week of trading, and 67.12 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Seagate Technology Holdings plc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.04 and a Gross Margin at +29.75. Seagate Technology Holdings plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.14.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 445.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 18.72.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

STX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Seagate Technology Holdings plc go to -7.77%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $11,647 million, or 87.80% of STX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 23,472,012, which is approximately -4.795% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 15,923,425 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.08 billion in STX stocks shares; and VALUEACT HOLDINGS, L.P., currently with $910.76 million in STX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Seagate Technology Holdings plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 276 institutional holders increased their position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc [NASDAQ:STX] by around 11,434,087 shares. Additionally, 358 investors decreased positions by around 13,251,279 shares, while 121 investors held positions by with 147,151,953 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 171,837,319 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STX stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,202,476 shares, while 101 institutional investors sold positions of 1,829,194 shares during the same period.