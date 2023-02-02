For OPKO Health Inc. [OPK], Analyst sees a rise to $3. What next?

OPKO Health Inc. [NASDAQ: OPK] closed the trading session at $1.38 on 02/01/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.27, while the highest price level was $1.44. The company report on January 3, 2023 that OPKO Health to Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay in the Investors section of OPKO Health’s website and accessible by clicking here.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 10.40 percent and weekly performance of 5.75 percent. The stock has been moved at -43.67 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 10.40 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -27.37 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.55M shares, OPK reached to a volume of 4625189 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about OPKO Health Inc. [OPK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OPK shares is $4.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OPK stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for OPKO Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 24, 2022, representing the official price target for OPKO Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while Ladenburg Thalmann analysts kept a Buy rating on OPK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for OPKO Health Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for OPK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23.

OPK stock trade performance evaluation

OPKO Health Inc. [OPK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.75. With this latest performance, OPK shares gained by 10.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OPK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.64 for OPKO Health Inc. [OPK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3379, while it was recorded at 1.2840 for the last single week of trading, and 2.1259 for the last 200 days.

OPKO Health Inc. [OPK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and OPKO Health Inc. [OPK] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.81 and a Gross Margin at +30.30. OPKO Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.70.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.24.

OPKO Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for OPKO Health Inc. [OPK] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OPK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for OPKO Health Inc. go to 12.00%.

OPKO Health Inc. [OPK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $252 million, or 24.70% of OPK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OPK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 40,284,773, which is approximately -5.393% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 34,508,003 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $47.62 million in OPK stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $14.94 million in OPK stock with ownership of nearly 19.22% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in OPKO Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 93 institutional holders increased their position in OPKO Health Inc. [NASDAQ:OPK] by around 14,386,078 shares. Additionally, 89 investors decreased positions by around 18,098,168 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 150,003,603 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 182,487,849 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OPK stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,340,603 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 2,392,182 shares during the same period.