For Electronic Arts Inc. [EA], Analyst sees a drop to $130. What next?

Electronic Arts Inc. [NASDAQ: EA] price plunged by -9.26 percent to reach at -$11.92. The company report on January 31, 2023 that Electronic Arts Reports Q3 FY23 Financial Results.

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) today announced preliminary financial results for its third fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2022.

“In Q3, EA delivered high-quality experiences, driving record engagement across some of our biggest franchises and growing our player network. While our teams delivered for our players, the current macro environment impacted Q3 results,” said Andrew Wilson, CEO of Electronic Arts. “As we navigate the short-term, we’re focused on building for the long-term and remain confident about our future. With amazing talent, proven IP and growing player network, EA is operating from a position of strength.”.

A sum of 14401562 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.89M shares. Electronic Arts Inc. shares reached a high of $117.22 and dropped to a low of $112.58 until finishing in the latest session at $116.76.

The one-year EA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.79. The average equity rating for EA stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Electronic Arts Inc. [EA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EA shares is $147.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Electronic Arts Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2023, representing the official price target for Electronic Arts Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $140 to $130, while Atlantic Equities kept a Neutral rating on EA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Electronic Arts Inc. is set at 3.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for EA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for EA in the course of the last twelve months was 23.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

EA Stock Performance Analysis:

Electronic Arts Inc. [EA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.47. With this latest performance, EA shares dropped by -4.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.72 for Electronic Arts Inc. [EA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 125.57, while it was recorded at 126.49 for the last single week of trading, and 126.52 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Electronic Arts Inc. Fundamentals:

Electronic Arts Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

EA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Electronic Arts Inc. go to 11.57%.

Electronic Arts Inc. [EA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $28,908 million, or 94.00% of EA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 24,129,595, which is approximately -2.449% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 21,630,793 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.53 billion in EA stocks shares; and PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, currently with $1.87 billion in EA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Electronic Arts Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 423 institutional holders increased their position in Electronic Arts Inc. [NASDAQ:EA] by around 12,781,684 shares. Additionally, 477 investors decreased positions by around 14,444,472 shares, while 142 investors held positions by with 220,359,584 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 247,585,740 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EA stock had 90 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,011,364 shares, while 110 institutional investors sold positions of 2,276,570 shares during the same period.