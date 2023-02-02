For CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI], Analyst sees a rise to $31. What next?

CNH Industrial N.V. [NYSE: CNHI] price surged by 1.02 percent to reach at $0.18. The company report on January 31, 2023 that CNH Industrial and Lavazza Imagine a New Era of Coffee Harvesting.

CNH Industrial and Lavazza have challenged students to imagine the coffee harvesters of the future. From 16 January to 13 February, six advanced design renders will be on display at the Nuvola Lavazza – the headquarters of Turin’s world-famous coffee brand. They have been created by 18 students studying a master’s degree in Transportation Design at the European Institute of Design (IED) in Turin.

The students were divided into six teams and placed under the guidance of David Wilkie and Guido Bianco of CNH Industrial Design, along with Florian Seidl, Lavazza Group Design Manager. They considered the topic of semi-industrial coffee harvesting, analysing the constraints and potential of small-scale cultivation, dealing with considerable altitudes and slopes.

A sum of 5581078 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.97M shares. CNH Industrial N.V. shares reached a high of $17.98 and dropped to a low of $17.615 until finishing in the latest session at $17.90.

The one-year CNHI stock forecast points to a potential downside of -16.38. The average equity rating for CNHI stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNHI shares is $15.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNHI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for CNH Industrial N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2023, representing the official price target for CNH Industrial N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on CNHI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CNH Industrial N.V. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNHI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNHI in the course of the last twelve months was 83.43.

CNHI Stock Performance Analysis:

CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.05. With this latest performance, CNHI shares gained by 11.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 46.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNHI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.89 for CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.46, while it was recorded at 17.65 for the last single week of trading, and 13.83 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CNH Industrial N.V. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.49 and a Gross Margin at +21.67. CNH Industrial N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.15.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.49, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.51.

CNHI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNHI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNH Industrial N.V. go to 9.79%.

CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9,300 million, or 51.09% of CNHI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNHI stocks are: HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P with ownership of 97,856,145, which is approximately 1.369% of the company’s market cap and around 27.09% of the total institutional ownership; AMUNDI, holding 43,420,349 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $777.22 million in CNHI stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $757.75 million in CNHI stock with ownership of nearly -1.471% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CNH Industrial N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 138 institutional holders increased their position in CNH Industrial N.V. [NYSE:CNHI] by around 41,697,013 shares. Additionally, 121 investors decreased positions by around 31,356,481 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 446,524,986 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 519,578,480 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNHI stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,346,972 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 5,808,698 shares during the same period.