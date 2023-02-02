FedEx Corporation [FDX] moved up 4.26: Why It’s Important

FedEx Corporation [NYSE: FDX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.26% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.61%. The company report on January 30, 2023 that Health and Safety at FedEx.

Our longstanding “Safety Above All” philosophy is a top priority across our enterprise and in our day-to-day work. Robust policies, continual team member education, and innovative technology investments are the foundation of our commitment to make workplaces and communities safer for our employees, customers, and the public. The Governance, Safety, and Public Policy Committee of our Board oversees our safety strategies, policies, programs, and practices.

We constantly evaluate and strive to improve our operational safety performance by tracking key safety metrics, reviewing the effectiveness of new metrics, and working toward a holistic safety-reporting platform. In FY21, our lost time-injury rate was 3.99, an increase of 18.6% compared to FY20. See our Data appendix for more information on our FY21 and year-over-year safety performance.

Over the last 12 months, FDX stock dropped by -17.79%. The one-year FedEx Corporation stock forecast points to a potential downside of -3.15. The average equity rating for FDX stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $50.90 billion, with 255.00 million shares outstanding and 240.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.37M shares, FDX stock reached a trading volume of 5255129 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on FedEx Corporation [FDX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FDX shares is $195.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FDX stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for FedEx Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $199 to $160. The new note on the price target was released on October 24, 2022, representing the official price target for FedEx Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $250 to $125, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on FDX stock. On September 23, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for FDX shares from 243 to 225.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FedEx Corporation is set at 5.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for FDX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for FDX in the course of the last twelve months was 45.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

FDX Stock Performance Analysis:

FedEx Corporation [FDX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.61. With this latest performance, FDX shares gained by 16.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FDX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.04 for FedEx Corporation [FDX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 180.44, while it was recorded at 192.15 for the last single week of trading, and 195.40 for the last 200 days.

Insight into FedEx Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and FedEx Corporation [FDX] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.98 and a Gross Margin at +21.57. FedEx Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.08.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.53.

FedEx Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

FDX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FDX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for FedEx Corporation go to 4.11%.

FedEx Corporation [FDX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $38,333 million, or 74.80% of FDX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FDX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,835,505, which is approximately 1.183% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 17,241,695 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.48 billion in FDX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.4 billion in FDX stock with ownership of nearly -0.455% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in FedEx Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 656 institutional holders increased their position in FedEx Corporation [NYSE:FDX] by around 18,651,489 shares. Additionally, 824 investors decreased positions by around 14,708,051 shares, while 213 investors held positions by with 156,306,107 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 189,665,647 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FDX stock had 134 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,664,635 shares, while 214 institutional investors sold positions of 3,874,457 shares during the same period.