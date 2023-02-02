EVgo Inc. [EVGO] moved up 0.58: Why It’s Important

EVgo Inc. [NASDAQ: EVGO] closed the trading session at $6.93 on 02/01/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $6.445, while the highest price level was $7.05. The company report on January 19, 2023 that EVgo Announces Awardees of First Annual National EV Charging Recognition Program, Presented by Connect the Watts™.

Inaugural awards will recognize 2022 ‘EV Charging Heroes’ for their leadership and achievement in supporting EV charging infrastructure deployment.

EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO), one of the nation’s largest public fast charging networks for electric vehicles (EVs), today announced the awardees of its first annual National EV Charging Recognition Program, presented by Connect the Watts™. This recognition program recognizes ‘EV Charging Heroes’ across different sectors within the EV charging ecosystem based on an evaluation of their commitment to, and results in, achieving widespread public EV fast charger deployment. The leaders being recognized as EV Charging Heroes will be celebrated at a virtual event for the Connect the Watts™ community on Thursday, January 19 at 11 a.m. PT.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 55.03 percent and weekly performance of 16.08 percent. The stock has been moved at -17.79 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 55.03 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -6.48 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.64M shares, EVGO reached to a volume of 3622284 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about EVgo Inc. [EVGO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EVGO shares is $10.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EVGO stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for EVgo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2022, representing the official price target for EVgo Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EVgo Inc. is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for EVGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 50.69.

EVGO stock trade performance evaluation

EVgo Inc. [EVGO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.08. With this latest performance, EVGO shares gained by 55.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EVGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.73 for EVgo Inc. [EVGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.40, while it was recorded at 6.45 for the last single week of trading, and 7.70 for the last 200 days.

EVgo Inc. [EVGO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EVgo Inc. [EVGO] shares currently have an operating margin of -404.39 and a Gross Margin at -84.38. EVgo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -26.87.

EVgo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

EVgo Inc. [EVGO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $238 million, or 52.10% of EVGO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EVGO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,389,649, which is approximately 2.277% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,555,592 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $31.57 million in EVGO stocks shares; and PICTET ASSET MANAGEMENT SA, currently with $13.86 million in EVGO stock with ownership of nearly -34.634% of the company’s market capitalization.

93 institutional holders increased their position in EVgo Inc. [NASDAQ:EVGO] by around 4,309,928 shares. Additionally, 69 investors decreased positions by around 5,955,568 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 24,090,201 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,355,697 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EVGO stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,164,099 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 1,842,659 shares during the same period.