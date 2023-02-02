EOG Resources Inc. [EOG] Stock trading around $127.29 per share: What’s Next?

EOG Resources Inc. [NYSE: EOG] plunged by -$4.96 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $131.74 during the day while it closed the day at $127.29. The company report on January 11, 2023 that EOG Resources Schedules Conference Call and Webcast of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results for February 24, 2023.

EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) will host a conference call and webcast to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2022 results on Friday, February 24, 2023, at 9 a.m. Central time (10 a.m. Eastern time). Please visit the Investors/Events & Presentations page on the EOG website to access a live webcast of the conference call. If you are unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available for one year.

If you have any questions, please contact Angie Lewis at 713-651-6722.

EOG Resources Inc. stock has also loss -3.93% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EOG stock has declined by -5.65% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 21.65% and lost -1.72% year-on date.

The market cap for EOG stock reached $75.47 billion, with 587.39 million shares outstanding and 584.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.55M shares, EOG reached a trading volume of 4990581 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about EOG Resources Inc. [EOG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EOG shares is $155.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EOG stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for EOG Resources Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price from $155 to $160. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2023, representing the official price target for EOG Resources Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EOG Resources Inc. is set at 3.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for EOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for EOG in the course of the last twelve months was 14.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

EOG stock trade performance evaluation

EOG Resources Inc. [EOG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.93. With this latest performance, EOG shares dropped by -1.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.44 for EOG Resources Inc. [EOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 131.16, while it was recorded at 132.45 for the last single week of trading, and 123.84 for the last 200 days.

EOG Resources Inc. [EOG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EOG Resources Inc. [EOG] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.93 and a Gross Margin at +44.80. EOG Resources Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.58.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.60.

EOG Resources Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for EOG Resources Inc. [EOG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for EOG Resources Inc. go to 10.61%.

EOG Resources Inc. [EOG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $65,637 million, or 89.00% of EOG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EOG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 53,571,626, which is approximately 1.102% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 44,051,842 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.61 billion in EOG stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.34 billion in EOG stock with ownership of nearly -3.75% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in EOG Resources Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 677 institutional holders increased their position in EOG Resources Inc. [NYSE:EOG] by around 28,703,016 shares. Additionally, 586 investors decreased positions by around 33,402,238 shares, while 134 investors held positions by with 453,542,198 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 515,647,452 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EOG stock had 139 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,396,716 shares, while 99 institutional investors sold positions of 2,913,494 shares during the same period.