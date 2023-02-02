Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] fell -4.62% so far this year. What now?

Emerson Electric Co. [NYSE: EMR] traded at a high on 02/01/23, posting a 1.55 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $91.62. The company report on January 26, 2023 that Smart Devices with Privacy Focus Have More Consumer Appeal, According to Research by Sensi Smart Thermostats.

Proactively addressing security could spur adoption even among non-tech savvy.

Sensi Smart Thermostats has announced the findings from its “Smart Home Data Privacy” inaugural survey. The survey, commissioned by Emerson’s (NYSE: EMR) Climate Technologies business, asked 2,000 U.S. homeowners ages 18-76 to answer questions focusing on smart home product use and adoption. Key among the feedback was that 4 in 5 (80%) of smart thermostat owners and non-owners are concerned about smart thermostat manufacturers having access to personal data.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3705681 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Emerson Electric Co. stands at 2.15% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.09%.

The market cap for EMR stock reached $54.91 billion, with 590.80 million shares outstanding and 587.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.65M shares, EMR reached a trading volume of 3705681 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EMR shares is $103.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EMR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Emerson Electric Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price from $97 to $96. The new note on the price target was released on November 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Emerson Electric Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $105 to $100, while Bernstein kept a Mkt Perform rating on EMR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Emerson Electric Co. is set at 2.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for EMR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for EMR in the course of the last twelve months was 47.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has EMR stock performed recently?

Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.85. With this latest performance, EMR shares dropped by -4.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EMR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.99 for Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 94.35, while it was recorded at 90.32 for the last single week of trading, and 87.20 for the last 200 days.

Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.04 and a Gross Margin at +39.68. Emerson Electric Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.46.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.70.

Emerson Electric Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EMR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Emerson Electric Co. go to 10.21%.

Insider trade positions for Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]

There are presently around $39,282 million, or 76.10% of EMR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EMR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 55,082,431, which is approximately 1.117% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 38,366,462 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.52 billion in EMR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.35 billion in EMR stock with ownership of nearly 1.191% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Emerson Electric Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 797 institutional holders increased their position in Emerson Electric Co. [NYSE:EMR] by around 22,077,220 shares. Additionally, 755 investors decreased positions by around 25,469,347 shares, while 306 investors held positions by with 381,205,821 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 428,752,388 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EMR stock had 146 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,682,642 shares, while 107 institutional investors sold positions of 1,920,764 shares during the same period.