EBET Inc. [EBET] Is Currently 43.79 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

EBET Inc. [NASDAQ: EBET] traded at a high on 02/01/23, posting a 43.79 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.36. The company report on December 9, 2022 that EBET Anticipates England vs. France to be Company’s Largest Wagered-On Soccer Game.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

EBET Brands Karamba and BetTarget are Anticipating High Volumes of Wagering for the World Cup Quarterfinal, Offering More than 30 Betting Opportunities.

EBET, Inc. (Nasdaq: EBET), a leading global provider of advanced wagering products and technology, announced today that it expects the World Cup quarterfinal between England and France to be the company’s largest wagered-on soccer game to date. EBET’s main brands Karamba and BetTarget are anticipating high volumes of wagering for Saturday’s match, with a large percentage of their customer base from England. Customers can wager on more than 30 bets. France is the slight favorite.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 101427555 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of EBET Inc. stands at 41.68% while the volatility over the past one month is 21.38%.

The market cap for EBET stock reached $23.47 million, with 16.56 million shares outstanding and 11.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 125.34K shares, EBET reached a trading volume of 101427555 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about EBET Inc. [EBET]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EBET shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EBET stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for EBET Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 07, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EBET Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for EBET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.32.

How has EBET stock performed recently?

EBET Inc. [EBET] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 97.39. With this latest performance, EBET shares gained by 115.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EBET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 88.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 95.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 80.68 for EBET Inc. [EBET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6257, while it was recorded at 0.8923 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8618 for the last 200 days.

EBET Inc. [EBET]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EBET Inc. [EBET] shares currently have an operating margin of -45.31 and a Gross Margin at +27.36. EBET Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -70.70.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -258.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -99.87.

EBET Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Insider trade positions for EBET Inc. [EBET]

There are presently around $2 million, or 7.10% of EBET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EBET stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 397,728, which is approximately -4.513% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; NEWGEN ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD, holding 197,731 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.27 million in EBET stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $0.2 million in EBET stock with ownership of nearly 45.653% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in EBET Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in EBET Inc. [NASDAQ:EBET] by around 230,474 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 618,993 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 301,973 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,151,440 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EBET stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 133,449 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 231,743 shares during the same period.