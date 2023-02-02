Dynatrace Inc. [DT] stock Downgrade by Barclays analyst, price target now $39

Dynatrace Inc. [NYSE: DT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 15.90% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 20.74%. The company report on February 1, 2023 that Dynatrace Reports Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results.

Delivers Adjusted ARR growth of 29% year-over-year.

Software intelligence company Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) today released financial results for the third quarter of its fiscal 2023 ended December 31, 2022.

Over the last 12 months, DT stock dropped by -18.81%. The one-year Dynatrace Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -2.23. The average equity rating for DT stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $12.87 billion, with 287.19 million shares outstanding and 194.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.01M shares, DT stock reached a trading volume of 9752001 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Dynatrace Inc. [DT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DT shares is $43.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DT stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Dynatrace Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Dynatrace Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $38, while Macquarie analysts kept a Neutral rating on DT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dynatrace Inc. is set at 1.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for DT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for DT in the course of the last twelve months was 42.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

DT Stock Performance Analysis:

Dynatrace Inc. [DT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.74. With this latest performance, DT shares gained by 16.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.38 for Dynatrace Inc. [DT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.72, while it was recorded at 39.52 for the last single week of trading, and 37.88 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Dynatrace Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dynatrace Inc. [DT] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.75 and a Gross Margin at +78.16. Dynatrace Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.64.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.34, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.19.

Dynatrace Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

DT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dynatrace Inc. go to 19.76%.

Dynatrace Inc. [DT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $12,850 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DT stocks are: THOMA BRAVO, L.P. with ownership of 84,298,270, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 22,608,169 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.01 billion in DT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $864.2 million in DT stock with ownership of nearly 3.758% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dynatrace Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 218 institutional holders increased their position in Dynatrace Inc. [NYSE:DT] by around 32,986,574 shares. Additionally, 177 investors decreased positions by around 18,454,547 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 237,060,208 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 288,501,329 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DT stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,296,316 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 5,287,313 shares during the same period.