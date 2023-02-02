DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] moved up 0.26: Why It’s Important

DuPont de Nemours Inc. [NYSE: DD] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.26% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.83%. The company report on February 1, 2023 that DuPont Honored as a Top Corporation for Women’s Business Enterprises.

Company’s Supplier Diversity Program Recognized by Women’s Business Enterprise National Council.

DuPont (NYSE: DD) today announced it has been named one of the 2023 America’s Top Corporations for Women’s Business Enterprises (WBEs) by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). The America’s Top Corporations award is the only national award honoring corporations for world-class supplier diversity programs that reduce barriers and drive growth for women-owned businesses.

Over the last 12 months, DD stock dropped by -3.21%. The one-year DuPont de Nemours Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.33. The average equity rating for DD stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $36.92 billion, with 499.40 million shares outstanding and 496.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.14M shares, DD stock reached a trading volume of 3593463 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DD shares is $80.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DD stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for DuPont de Nemours Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 17, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2023, representing the official price target for DuPont de Nemours Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $75, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on DD stock. On June 16, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for DD shares from 92 to 60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DuPont de Nemours Inc. is set at 1.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for DD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for DD in the course of the last twelve months was 64.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

DD Stock Performance Analysis:

DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.83. With this latest performance, DD shares gained by 8.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.44 for DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 71.08, while it was recorded at 73.60 for the last single week of trading, and 62.63 for the last 200 days.

Insight into DuPont de Nemours Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.31 and a Gross Margin at +32.16. DuPont de Nemours Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.54.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.01.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

DD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DuPont de Nemours Inc. go to 13.73%.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $26,801 million, or 75.00% of DD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 40,974,845, which is approximately -0.6% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 34,622,936 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.57 billion in DD stocks shares; and MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, currently with $1.8 billion in DD stock with ownership of nearly 6.492% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DuPont de Nemours Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 489 institutional holders increased their position in DuPont de Nemours Inc. [NYSE:DD] by around 22,426,518 shares. Additionally, 588 investors decreased positions by around 22,832,629 shares, while 240 investors held positions by with 316,227,929 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 361,487,076 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DD stock had 106 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,005,645 shares, while 90 institutional investors sold positions of 2,582,930 shares during the same period.