Discover Financial Services [DFS] Revenue clocked in at $12.86 billion, up 18.40% YTD: What’s Next?

Discover Financial Services [NYSE: DFS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.77% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.81%. The company report on January 26, 2023 that Bankers Helping Bankers Names PULSE® Exclusive Debit Partner.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Partnership advances Bankers Helping Bankers’ mission of empowering community banks.

Bankers Helping Bankers, an online platform that promotes innovation among community banks, has named Discover® Financial Services’ PULSE® debit network its exclusive debit partner. The agreement builds upon PULSE’s longstanding support of community banks and the Independent Bankers Association of Texas (IBAT), which co-founded Bankers Helping Bankers in partnership with FedFis.

Over the last 12 months, DFS stock rose by 0.07%. The one-year Discover Financial Services stock forecast points to a potential downside of -0.39. The average equity rating for DFS stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $30.17 billion, with 273.00 million shares outstanding and 265.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.25M shares, DFS stock reached a trading volume of 3899060 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Discover Financial Services [DFS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DFS shares is $115.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DFS stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Discover Financial Services shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on December 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Discover Financial Services stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $120, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on DFS stock. On October 26, 2022, analysts increased their price target for DFS shares from 104 to 116.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Discover Financial Services is set at 3.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for DFS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for DFS in the course of the last twelve months was 5.48.

DFS Stock Performance Analysis:

Discover Financial Services [DFS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.81. With this latest performance, DFS shares gained by 18.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DFS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.89 for Discover Financial Services [DFS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 104.77, while it was recorded at 115.85 for the last single week of trading, and 103.01 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Discover Financial Services Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Discover Financial Services [DFS] shares currently have an operating margin of +43.97. Discover Financial Services’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.16.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.63.

Discover Financial Services [DFS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $26,027 million, or 85.00% of DFS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DFS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 35,387,961, which is approximately 0.007% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,102,619 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.33 billion in DFS stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $2.05 billion in DFS stock with ownership of nearly 53.126% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Discover Financial Services stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 399 institutional holders increased their position in Discover Financial Services [NYSE:DFS] by around 17,706,258 shares. Additionally, 422 investors decreased positions by around 22,220,548 shares, while 193 investors held positions by with 184,773,009 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 224,699,815 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DFS stock had 99 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,811,015 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 1,675,474 shares during the same period.