Cushman & Wakefield plc [CWK] Revenue clocked in at $10.34 billion, up 13.88% YTD: What’s Next?

Cushman & Wakefield plc [NYSE: CWK] plunged by -$0.24 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $14.26 during the day while it closed the day at $14.19. The company report on February 1, 2023 that Cushman & Wakefield Announces Amendment and Maturity Extension of $1.0 Billion of Its Senior Secured Term Loan.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK), a leading global real estate services firm, today announced an amendment to its current Credit Agreement that extends the maturity of $1.0 billion of its existing $2.6 billion Senior Secured Term Loan.

The $1.0 billion of the Senior Secured Term Loan is extended from a maturity date of August 21, 2025 to January 31, 2030, and it will bear interest at a rate of Term SOFR plus an applicable spread adjustment plus 3.25% with a 0.50% Term SOFR floor.

Cushman & Wakefield plc stock has also gained 1.79% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CWK stock has inclined by 22.86% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -12.14% and gained 13.88% year-on date.

The market cap for CWK stock reached $3.17 billion, with 225.70 million shares outstanding and 162.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.53M shares, CWK reached a trading volume of 3894137 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cushman & Wakefield plc [CWK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CWK shares is $18.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CWK stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Cushman & Wakefield plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Cushman & Wakefield plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $31, while Raymond James analysts kept a Strong Buy rating on CWK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cushman & Wakefield plc is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for CWK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for CWK in the course of the last twelve months was 83.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

CWK stock trade performance evaluation

Cushman & Wakefield plc [CWK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.79. With this latest performance, CWK shares gained by 13.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CWK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.67 for Cushman & Wakefield plc [CWK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.55, while it was recorded at 14.26 for the last single week of trading, and 14.39 for the last 200 days.

Cushman & Wakefield plc [CWK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cushman & Wakefield plc [CWK] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.75 and a Gross Margin at +18.83. Cushman & Wakefield plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.66.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.28.

Cushman & Wakefield plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Cushman & Wakefield plc [CWK] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CWK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cushman & Wakefield plc go to 10.00%.

Cushman & Wakefield plc [CWK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,671 million, or 85.50% of CWK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CWK stocks are: TPG GP A, LLC with ownership of 34,832,955, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 33,851,179 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $480.35 million in CWK stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $320.05 million in CWK stock with ownership of nearly 1.352% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cushman & Wakefield plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 105 institutional holders increased their position in Cushman & Wakefield plc [NYSE:CWK] by around 7,686,262 shares. Additionally, 99 investors decreased positions by around 6,541,641 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 174,030,648 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 188,258,551 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CWK stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,412,682 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 1,155,834 shares during the same period.