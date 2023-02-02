Credit Suisse lifts Rocket Lab USA Inc. [RKLB] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Rocket Lab USA Inc. [NASDAQ: RKLB] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.20% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.43%. The company report on January 24, 2023 that HawkEye 360 Successfully Launches Cluster 6 Satellites Aboard Inaugural Rocket Lab Electron Flight from Virginia.

The Wallops Island, Virginia launch boosts revisit rates for global high-demand regions.

HawkEye 360 Inc., the world’s leading commercial provider of space-based radio frequency (RF) data and analytics, announced today that its Cluster 6 next-generation satellites have successfully deployed to orbit aboard the inaugural Rocket Lab Electron flight from Launch Complex 2 at Virginia Space’s Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport within NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility. Communication with the satellites has been established by the company’s operations team. This is the first of three dedicated Rocket Lab USA Inc. (Nasdaq: RKLB) flights contracted by HawkEye 360.

Over the last 12 months, RKLB stock dropped by -44.91%. The one-year Rocket Lab USA Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 49.49. The average equity rating for RKLB stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.33 billion, with 469.77 million shares outstanding and 372.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.50M shares, RKLB stock reached a trading volume of 5993859 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Rocket Lab USA Inc. [RKLB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RKLB shares is $9.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RKLB stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Rocket Lab USA Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $6.50 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on August 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Rocket Lab USA Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on RKLB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rocket Lab USA Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for RKLB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.08.

RKLB Stock Performance Analysis:

Rocket Lab USA Inc. [RKLB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.43. With this latest performance, RKLB shares gained by 32.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RKLB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.84 for Rocket Lab USA Inc. [RKLB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.31, while it was recorded at 4.93 for the last single week of trading, and 4.87 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Rocket Lab USA Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rocket Lab USA Inc. [RKLB] shares currently have an operating margin of -165.61 and a Gross Margin at -12.17. Rocket Lab USA Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -188.51.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.02.

Rocket Lab USA Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

Rocket Lab USA Inc. [RKLB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,358 million, or 60.50% of RKLB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RKLB stocks are: VK SERVICES, LLC with ownership of 74,753,119, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; DEER MANAGEMENT CO. LLC, holding 65,165,990 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $324.53 million in RKLB stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $107.2 million in RKLB stock with ownership of nearly 6.838% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rocket Lab USA Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 108 institutional holders increased their position in Rocket Lab USA Inc. [NASDAQ:RKLB] by around 17,538,863 shares. Additionally, 64 investors decreased positions by around 23,760,178 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 231,478,138 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 272,777,179 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RKLB stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,899,185 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 8,907,708 shares during the same period.