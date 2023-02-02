Colliers Securities lifts Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [CEMI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [NASDAQ: CEMI] gained 23.33% or 0.08 points to close at $0.44 with a heavy trading volume of 7949813 shares. The company report on January 31, 2023 that Biosynex and Chembio Diagnostics Announce Definitive Acquisition Agreement.

Complementary Technologies, Product Portfolios, and Market Opportunities Expected to Represent Significant Growth Drivers.

Consolidated Manufacturing, Sales, Marketing, Operations to Provide Synergistic Cost Savings.

The daily chart for CEMI points out that the company has recorded -39.16% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 416.38K shares, CEMI reached to a volume of 7949813 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [CEMI]:

Colliers Securities have made an estimate for Chembio Diagnostics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Craig Hallum dropped their target price from $5 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on December 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Chembio Diagnostics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7.50, while Colliers Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on CEMI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chembio Diagnostics Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for CEMI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.58.

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [CEMI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.55. With this latest performance, CEMI shares gained by 102.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CEMI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.91 for Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [CEMI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2968, while it was recorded at 0.3719 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5148 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [CEMI] shares currently have an operating margin of -50.20 and a Gross Margin at +27.86. Chembio Diagnostics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -70.90.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -109.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.90.

Chembio Diagnostics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CEMI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chembio Diagnostics Inc. go to 25.00%.

There are presently around $1 million, or 8.80% of CEMI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CEMI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,562,014, which is approximately 41.415% of the company’s market cap and around 1.08% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 280,112 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.12 million in CEMI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $92000.0 in CEMI stock with ownership of nearly -0.139% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Chembio Diagnostics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [NASDAQ:CEMI] by around 854,347 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 341,488 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 1,961,288 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,157,123 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CEMI stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 224,866 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 120,530 shares during the same period.