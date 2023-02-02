Chubb Limited [CB] moved down -6.18: Why It’s Important

Chubb Limited [NYSE: CB] stock went on a downward path that fall over -6.18% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -7.11%. The company report on January 31, 2023 that Chubb Reports Fourth Quarter Per Share Net Income and Core Operating Income of $3.13 and $4.05, Respectively; Consolidated Net Premiums Written Up 11.9%, or 16.0% in Constant Dollars, with P&C Up 9.8% and a Combined Ratio of 88.0%, or 85.9% Excluding Agriculture.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Full-Year Net Income Per Share of $12.55 and Record Core Operating Income Per Share of $15.24, Up 21.3%; Consolidated Net Premiums Written Up 10.3%, or 13.0% in Constant Dollars, with P&C Up 10.3%; P&C Combined Ratio of 87.6%.

Over the last 12 months, CB stock rose by 8.19%. The one-year Chubb Limited stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.26. The average equity rating for CB stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $90.06 billion, with 416.54 million shares outstanding and 413.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.65M shares, CB stock reached a trading volume of 3967853 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Chubb Limited [CB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CB shares is $246.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CB stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Chubb Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 20, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 09, 2023, representing the official price target for Chubb Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $235 to $260, while MKM Partners kept a Buy rating on CB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chubb Limited is set at 5.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for CB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for CB in the course of the last twelve months was 9.17.

CB Stock Performance Analysis:

Chubb Limited [CB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.11. With this latest performance, CB shares dropped by -3.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.74 for Chubb Limited [CB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 219.94, while it was recorded at 225.09 for the last single week of trading, and 203.05 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Chubb Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chubb Limited [CB] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.37. Chubb Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.85.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.80.

CB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chubb Limited go to 16.84%.

Chubb Limited [CB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $77,985 million, or 90.50% of CB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 37,893,636, which is approximately 0.225% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 28,111,284 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.0 billion in CB stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $4.91 billion in CB stock with ownership of nearly -1.787% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Chubb Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 688 institutional holders increased their position in Chubb Limited [NYSE:CB] by around 12,207,117 shares. Additionally, 572 investors decreased positions by around 14,437,213 shares, while 252 investors held positions by with 338,725,893 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 365,370,223 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CB stock had 130 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,488,282 shares, while 100 institutional investors sold positions of 2,219,783 shares during the same period.