CarMax Inc. [KMX] moved up 7.65: Why It’s Important

CarMax Inc. [NYSE: KMX] closed the trading session at $75.84 on 02/01/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $70.19, while the highest price level was $76.35. The company report on January 24, 2023 that CarMax Partners with AI Technology Company UVeye on Vehicle Assessment Technology for Wholesale Vehicles.

Since CarMax strategically invested in UVeye in 2021, both companies have been working together on innovative inspection solutions for the auction space. CarMax moved its auction sales online in 2020, and in a remote first world, capturing quality imagery is critical to providing buyers with maximum information regarding each vehicle. CarMax has installed the technology in several wholesale locations and uses UVeye to scan the body, tires, and the undercarriage of vehicles to quickly produce an online user-friendly report with high resolution photos. The system also has the capability to detect issues such as frame damage, missing parts, fluid leaks, brake and exhaust-system issues. CarMax operates the system through a license from UVeye. .

The stocks have a year to date performance of 24.55 percent and weekly performance of 14.37 percent. The stock has been moved at -23.41 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 24.55 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 20.36 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.79M shares, KMX reached to a volume of 3676079 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CarMax Inc. [KMX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KMX shares is $61.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KMX stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for CarMax Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2023, representing the official price target for CarMax Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $100 to $75, while Oppenheimer kept a Outperform rating on KMX stock. On October 03, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for KMX shares from 105 to 64.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CarMax Inc. is set at 3.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for KMX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for KMX in the course of the last twelve months was 14.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

KMX stock trade performance evaluation

CarMax Inc. [KMX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.37. With this latest performance, KMX shares gained by 24.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KMX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.92 for CarMax Inc. [KMX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 65.28, while it was recorded at 70.14 for the last single week of trading, and 80.71 for the last 200 days.

CarMax Inc. [KMX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CarMax Inc. [KMX] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.91 and a Gross Margin at +9.64. CarMax Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.61.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.75.

CarMax Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for CarMax Inc. [KMX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KMX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CarMax Inc. go to 16.50%.

CarMax Inc. [KMX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $12,424 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KMX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17,838,785, which is approximately -0.062% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC, holding 10,555,224 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $800.51 million in KMX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $767.78 million in KMX stock with ownership of nearly -1.031% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CarMax Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 291 institutional holders increased their position in CarMax Inc. [NYSE:KMX] by around 8,279,482 shares. Additionally, 320 investors decreased positions by around 6,484,677 shares, while 115 investors held positions by with 149,048,750 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 163,812,909 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KMX stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 885,173 shares, while 95 institutional investors sold positions of 2,355,111 shares during the same period.