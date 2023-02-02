Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] Stock trading around $116.33 per share: What’s Next?

Capital One Financial Corporation [NYSE: COF] plunged by -$2.67 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $117.70 during the day while it closed the day at $116.33. The company report on January 26, 2023 that Capital One Announces Quarterly Dividend.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Company also declares preferred stock dividend.

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) today announced a quarterly dividend of $0.60 per common share payable February 17, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 6, 2023. The company has announced dividends on its common stock every quarter since it became an independent company on February 28, 1995. Dividends declared by the company are eligible for direct reinvestment in the company’s common stock under its Dividend Reinvestment and Stock Purchase Plan. For additional Plan information, stockholders should contact Computershare Trust Company, N.A., at 1-888-985-2057 (inside the U.S. and Canada) or 1-781-575-2725 (outside the U.S. and Canada).

Capital One Financial Corporation stock has also gained 0.21% of its value over the past 7 days. However, COF stock has inclined by 9.72% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 8.78% and gained 25.14% year-on date.

The market cap for COF stock reached $43.79 billion, with 383.40 million shares outstanding and 377.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.27M shares, COF reached a trading volume of 6732149 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Capital One Financial Corporation [COF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COF shares is $114.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COF stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Capital One Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2023, representing the official price target for Capital One Financial Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $160 to $119, while Barclays kept a Equal Weight rating on COF stock. On December 01, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for COF shares from 115 to 90.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Capital One Financial Corporation is set at 4.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for COF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 66.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for COF in the course of the last twelve months was 5.88.

COF stock trade performance evaluation

Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.21. With this latest performance, COF shares gained by 25.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.39 for Capital One Financial Corporation [COF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 99.39, while it was recorded at 116.80 for the last single week of trading, and 107.39 for the last 200 days.

Capital One Financial Corporation [COF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.08. Capital One Financial Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.95.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.80, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.64.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Capital One Financial Corporation go to -6.60%.

Capital One Financial Corporation [COF]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $39,478 million, or 91.00% of COF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COF stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 35,831,626, which is approximately 1.055% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 31,246,682 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.63 billion in COF stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.42 billion in COF stock with ownership of nearly -1.067% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Capital One Financial Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 439 institutional holders increased their position in Capital One Financial Corporation [NYSE:COF] by around 19,271,107 shares. Additionally, 495 investors decreased positions by around 19,823,252 shares, while 163 investors held positions by with 300,268,796 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 339,363,155 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COF stock had 104 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,173,188 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 1,519,045 shares during the same period.