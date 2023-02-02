BTIG Research slashes price target on Datadog Inc. [DDOG] – find out why.

Datadog Inc. [NASDAQ: DDOG] jumped around 7.89 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $82.70 at the close of the session, up 10.55%. The company report on January 19, 2023 that Datadog Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Call.

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 financial results before the U.S. financial markets open on Thursday, February 16, 2023.

In conjunction with this announcement, Datadog will host a conference call on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s financial results and financial guidance. To access the conference call by phone, please click this link to register for dial-in details. A live webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website, and a replay will be archived on the website.

Datadog Inc. stock is now 12.52% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DDOG Stock saw the intraday high of $82.73 and lowest of $75.545 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 184.70, which means current price is +34.82% above from all time high which was touched on 02/01/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.68M shares, DDOG reached a trading volume of 7937086 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Datadog Inc. [DDOG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DDOG shares is $106.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DDOG stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Datadog Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 26, 2023, representing the official price target for Datadog Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $101, while Wedbush analysts kept a Outperform rating on DDOG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Datadog Inc. is set at 4.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for DDOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for DDOG in the course of the last twelve months was 65.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.20.

How has DDOG stock performed recently?

Datadog Inc. [DDOG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.89. With this latest performance, DDOG shares gained by 12.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DDOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.93 for Datadog Inc. [DDOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 73.07, while it was recorded at 76.92 for the last single week of trading, and 91.31 for the last 200 days.

Datadog Inc. [DDOG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Datadog Inc. [DDOG] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.86 and a Gross Margin at +77.17. Datadog Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.02.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.97.

Datadog Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Earnings analysis for Datadog Inc. [DDOG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DDOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Datadog Inc. go to 47.01%.

Insider trade positions for Datadog Inc. [DDOG]

There are presently around $18,875 million, or 80.70% of DDOG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DDOG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 24,146,835, which is approximately 2.786% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 17,408,725 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.44 billion in DDOG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.22 billion in DDOG stock with ownership of nearly 2.568% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Datadog Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 367 institutional holders increased their position in Datadog Inc. [NASDAQ:DDOG] by around 29,136,405 shares. Additionally, 304 investors decreased positions by around 32,232,688 shares, while 87 investors held positions by with 166,860,190 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 228,229,283 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DDOG stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,849,418 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 5,960,731 shares during the same period.