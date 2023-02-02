Brookfield Corporation [BN] gain 17.77% so far this year. What now?

Brookfield Corporation [NYSE: BN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.40% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.35%. The company report on January 19, 2023 that Brookfield Residential 2022 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results Conference Call Notice.

Over the last 12 months, BN stock dropped by -17.45%. The one-year Brookfield Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.49. The average equity rating for BN stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $57.47 billion, with 1.56 billion shares outstanding and 1.38 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.93M shares, BN stock reached a trading volume of 6313545 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Brookfield Corporation [BN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BN shares is $47.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brookfield Corporation is set at 0.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for BN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.29.

BN Stock Performance Analysis:

Brookfield Corporation [BN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.35. With this latest performance, BN shares gained by 17.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.39 for Brookfield Corporation [BN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.28, while it was recorded at 37.21 for the last single week of trading, and 44.22 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Brookfield Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Brookfield Corporation [BN] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.76 and a Gross Margin at +32.62. Brookfield Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.03.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.07.

BN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Brookfield Corporation go to -11.47%.

Brookfield Corporation [BN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $34,894 million, or 73.00% of BN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BN stocks are: BROOKFIELD CORP /ON/ with ownership of 130,336,513, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 12.90% of the total institutional ownership; ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, holding 96,913,539 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.59 billion in BN stocks shares; and PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC, currently with $1.73 billion in BN stock with ownership of nearly 1.761% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Brookfield Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 260 institutional holders increased their position in Brookfield Corporation [NYSE:BN] by around 23,450,091 shares. Additionally, 341 investors decreased positions by around 70,892,281 shares, while 153 investors held positions by with 847,457,125 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 941,799,497 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BN stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,093,699 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 5,040,634 shares during the same period.