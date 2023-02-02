Brinker International Inc. [EAT] Is Currently -0.46 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Brinker International Inc. [NYSE: EAT] loss -0.46% or -0.18 points to close at $39.28 with a heavy trading volume of 3685605 shares. The company report on February 1, 2023 that BRINKER INTERNATIONAL REPORTS SECOND QUARTER OF FISCAL 2023 RESULTS; AND UPDATES FISCAL 2023 GUIDANCE.

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT) today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended December 28, 2022.

It opened the trading session at $41.27, the shares rose to $41.55 and dropped to $36.6194, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for EAT points out that the company has recorded 40.04% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -82.95% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 940.91K shares, EAT reached to a volume of 3685605 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Brinker International Inc. [EAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EAT shares is $35.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EAT stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Brinker International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $31 to $28. The new note on the price target was released on December 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Brinker International Inc. stock. On July 18, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for EAT shares from 46 to 28.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brinker International Inc. is set at 1.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for EAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for EAT in the course of the last twelve months was 22.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

Trading performance analysis for EAT stock

Brinker International Inc. [EAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.12. With this latest performance, EAT shares gained by 23.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.96 for Brinker International Inc. [EAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.14, while it was recorded at 39.06 for the last single week of trading, and 30.45 for the last 200 days.

Brinker International Inc. [EAT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Brinker International Inc. [EAT] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.01 and a Gross Margin at +8.80. Brinker International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.09.

Brinker International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Brinker International Inc. [EAT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Brinker International Inc. go to 7.77%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Brinker International Inc. [EAT]

There are presently around $1,795 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EAT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,848,860, which is approximately -2.546% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 5,418,827 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $212.85 million in EAT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $203.98 million in EAT stock with ownership of nearly -2.493% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Brinker International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 97 institutional holders increased their position in Brinker International Inc. [NYSE:EAT] by around 6,886,566 shares. Additionally, 110 investors decreased positions by around 6,157,391 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 32,650,748 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 45,694,705 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EAT stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,153,330 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 3,814,297 shares during the same period.