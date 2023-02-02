BHP Group Limited [BHP] Stock trading around $70.10 per share: What’s Next?

BHP Group Limited [NYSE: BHP] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.07% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.93%. The company report on December 12, 2022 that BHP, I-Pulse and I-ROX Enter into Strategic Collaboration to Advance New Applications of I-Pulse Technology.

Pulsed power could transform mining and decarbonise key steps of the mineral extraction process.

BHP invests in both I-Pulse and its affiliate, I-ROX, to develop new disruptive approaches to crushing and grinding of ores.

Over the last 12 months, BHP stock rose by 23.60%. The one-year BHP Group Limited stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.3. The average equity rating for BHP stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $176.34 billion, with 2.53 billion shares outstanding and 2.46 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.08M shares, BHP stock reached a trading volume of 4509867 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on BHP Group Limited [BHP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BHP shares is $71.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BHP stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for BHP Group Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on December 13, 2022, representing the official price target for BHP Group Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BHP Group Limited is set at 1.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for BHP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for BHP in the course of the last twelve months was 12.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

BHP Stock Performance Analysis:

BHP Group Limited [BHP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.93. With this latest performance, BHP shares gained by 12.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BHP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.48 for BHP Group Limited [BHP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.28, while it was recorded at 70.21 for the last single week of trading, and 58.75 for the last 200 days.

Insight into BHP Group Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BHP Group Limited [BHP] shares currently have an operating margin of +53.97 and a Gross Margin at +57.12. BHP Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.59.

Return on Total Capital for BHP is now 40.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.70. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BHP Group Limited [BHP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 40.93. Additionally, BHP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 35.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.41.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.BHP Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

BHP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BHP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BHP Group Limited go to -6.80%.

BHP Group Limited [BHP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,240 million, or 3.50% of BHP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BHP stocks are: FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 17,610,797, which is approximately -2.312% of the company’s market cap and around 5.40% of the total institutional ownership; HARDING LOEVNER LP, holding 14,579,883 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.02 billion in BHP stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $325.59 million in BHP stock with ownership of nearly -6.558% of the company’s market capitalization.

284 institutional holders increased their position in BHP Group Limited [NYSE:BHP] by around 6,142,593 shares. Additionally, 260 investors decreased positions by around 13,385,398 shares, while 107 investors held positions by with 69,487,897 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 89,015,888 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BHP stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,349,604 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 1,426,834 shares during the same period.