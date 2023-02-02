Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC] Revenue clocked in at $8.13 billion, up 24.68% YTD: What’s Next?

Bausch Health Companies Inc. [NYSE: BHC] closed the trading session at $7.83 on 02/01/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $7.515, while the highest price level was $7.89. The company report on February 1, 2023 that Bausch Health to Announce Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Results on Feb. 23.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) will release its fourth-quarter and full-year financial results on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. Bausch Health will host a conference call and live webcast at 8:00 a.m. U.S. EST to discuss the results and provide a business update. All materials will be made available on the Investor Relations section of the Bausch Health website prior to the start of the call.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 24.68 percent and weekly performance of -6.56 percent. The stock has been moved at 70.96 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 24.68 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 20.46 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.35M shares, BHC reached to a volume of 6179230 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BHC shares is $12.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BHC stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Bausch Health Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $12 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on July 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Bausch Health Companies Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bausch Health Companies Inc. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for BHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.35.

BHC stock trade performance evaluation

Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.56. With this latest performance, BHC shares gained by 24.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 70.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.14 for Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.34, while it was recorded at 8.05 for the last single week of trading, and 8.42 for the last 200 days.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.69 and a Gross Margin at +55.31. Bausch Health Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.24.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -441.96, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.14.

Bausch Health Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BHC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bausch Health Companies Inc. go to 2.60%.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,029 million, or 66.80% of BHC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BHC stocks are: ICAHN CARL C with ownership of 34,721,118, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; PAULSON & CO. INC., holding 26,439,035 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $207.02 million in BHC stocks shares; and FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, currently with $145.59 million in BHC stock with ownership of nearly 152.515% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bausch Health Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 114 institutional holders increased their position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. [NYSE:BHC] by around 80,474,671 shares. Additionally, 184 investors decreased positions by around 57,223,458 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 121,491,693 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 259,189,822 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BHC stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 23,375,839 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 32,194,665 shares during the same period.