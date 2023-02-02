Banco Santander S.A. [SAN] Is Currently 1.74 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Banco Santander S.A. [NYSE: SAN] jumped around 0.06 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $3.51 at the close of the session, up 1.74%. The company report on January 27, 2023 that Betty Jotanovic Is Named President of Chrysler Capital and Auto Relationships at Santander Consumer.

Santander Consumer USA Inc. (“Santander Consumer”) today announced that Betty Jotanovic will assume the role of President of Chrysler Capital and Auto Relationships, reporting to Bruce Jackson who was recently named head of the Santander US Auto business and CEO of Santander Consumer.

In this capacity, Jotanovic will be responsible for, among other things, all aspects of Santander Consumer’s Chrysler Capital and Auto Relationships. Jotanovic brings twenty-five years of auto and financial services experience to this position, most recently serving as head of Originations for all Santander Auto and Chrysler Capital’s credit, funding and dealer management activities. Prior to joining Santander Consumer in 2018, Jotanovic held senior leadership roles at Bank of America, GE Capital and Chrysler Financial. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Accounting and a Juris Doctor and Master of Laws in Taxation from Wayne State University Law School.

Banco Santander S.A. stock is now 18.98% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SAN Stock saw the intraday high of $3.55 and lowest of $3.45 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.01, which means current price is +18.18% above from all time high which was touched on 02/01/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.02M shares, SAN reached a trading volume of 7371791 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SAN shares is $3.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SAN stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Banco Santander S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 27, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Banco Santander S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Banco Santander S.A. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for SAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 30.97.

Banco Santander S.A. [SAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.09. With this latest performance, SAN shares gained by 18.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.25 for Banco Santander S.A. [SAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.07, while it was recorded at 3.45 for the last single week of trading, and 2.78 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Banco Santander S.A. [SAN] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.60. Banco Santander S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.29.

Return on Total Capital for SAN is now 2.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.93. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Banco Santander S.A. [SAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 557.19. Additionally, SAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 407.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Banco Santander S.A. [SAN] managed to generate an average of $41,224 per employee.

There are presently around $1,174 million, or 1.90% of SAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SAN stocks are: FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 139,610,836, which is approximately -7.005% of the company’s market cap and around 21.00% of the total institutional ownership; MONDRIAN INVESTMENT PARTNERS LTD, holding 20,412,142 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $71.65 million in SAN stocks shares; and MACQUARIE GROUP LTD, currently with $66.06 million in SAN stock with ownership of nearly 1.294% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Banco Santander S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 145 institutional holders increased their position in Banco Santander S.A. [NYSE:SAN] by around 26,238,217 shares. Additionally, 132 investors decreased positions by around 40,077,807 shares, while 63 investors held positions by with 268,265,485 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 334,581,509 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SAN stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,721,339 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 912,526 shares during the same period.