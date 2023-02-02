Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] Is Currently 2.82 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Ally Financial Inc. [NYSE: ALLY] gained 2.82% or 0.89 points to close at $32.49 with a heavy trading volume of 5111307 shares. The company report on January 27, 2023 that TIME and Ally Financial Name 2023 Dealer of the Year.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Gary Rome, Owner of Gary Rome Hyundai in Holyoke, MA, Wins Annual Award at 106th National Automotive Dealers Association Show.

In recognition of automotive industry champions who possess a relentless commitment to their communities, Ally Financial (NYSE: ALLY) and TIME announced Gary Rome, owner of Gary Rome Hyundai in Holyoke, Mass., as the 2023 TIME Dealer of the Year at the 106th National Automotive Dealers Association (NADA) show in Dallas.

It opened the trading session at $31.42, the shares rose to $32.525 and dropped to $31.12, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ALLY points out that the company has recorded -2.81% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -45.43% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.83M shares, ALLY reached to a volume of 5111307 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALLY shares is $35.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALLY stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Ally Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $25 to $28. The new note on the price target was released on January 09, 2023, representing the official price target for Ally Financial Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $35 to $26, while BofA Securities kept a Underperform rating on ALLY stock. On January 03, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for ALLY shares from 40 to 33.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ally Financial Inc. is set at 1.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 25.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for ALLY in the course of the last twelve months was 6.01.

Trading performance analysis for ALLY stock

Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.60. With this latest performance, ALLY shares gained by 33.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.07 for Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.55, while it was recorded at 32.27 for the last single week of trading, and 32.31 for the last 200 days.

Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.20. Ally Financial Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.06.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.91.

Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ally Financial Inc. go to -11.27%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY]

There are presently around $8,817 million, or 94.90% of ALLY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALLY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 32,384,251, which is approximately -5.432% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, holding 30,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $974.7 million in ALLY stocks shares; and HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P, currently with $870.62 million in ALLY stock with ownership of nearly 0.169% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ally Financial Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 249 institutional holders increased their position in Ally Financial Inc. [NYSE:ALLY] by around 14,333,811 shares. Additionally, 301 investors decreased positions by around 24,797,815 shares, while 69 investors held positions by with 232,258,887 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 271,390,513 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALLY stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,478,303 shares, while 101 institutional investors sold positions of 5,748,352 shares during the same period.