AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] fell -8.58% so far this year. What now?

AbbVie Inc. [NYSE: ABBV] gained 1.44% on the last trading session, reaching $147.75 price per share at the time. The company report on January 25, 2023 that Allergan Aesthetics takes a 360°approach to non-surgical aesthetic treatments to improve patient outcomes with expert-led medical education symposium at IMCAS 2023.

Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company (NYSE: ABBV), today unveiled at the 24th International Master Course on Aging Science (IMCAS) World Congress its immersive experience ‘Discover your 360°’. This is a customer centric approach, which supports continued innovation and provides cutting-edge products and technologies to help practitioners and patients’ aesthetics needs today and for the future.

As part of a 360° offering, Allergan Aesthetics aims to fulfil practitioners’ business goals as well as continue to provide world class medical education. In its recently launched global trends report, Future of Aesthetics, which explores how the Aesthetics industry is being shaped by social and cultural shifts, Allergan Aesthetics anticipates how industry behaviours will evolve and thus meet the needs of practitioners and patients. Themes such as Gender Inclusive Beauty, the New Masculine and The End of Aging will be discussed at the Allergan Medical Institute® (AMI) hosted symposium, interactive booth, and during the company’s participation in three industry panels.

AbbVie Inc. represents 1.77 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $263.29 billion with the latest information. ABBV stock price has been found in the range of $144.41 to $147.85.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.47M shares, ABBV reached a trading volume of 5628036 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about AbbVie Inc. [ABBV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABBV shares is $162.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABBV stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for AbbVie Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 18, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 08, 2022, representing the official price target for AbbVie Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $178 to $162, while Atlantic Equities kept a Neutral rating on ABBV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AbbVie Inc. is set at 2.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABBV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABBV in the course of the last twelve months was 21.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for ABBV stock

AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.04. With this latest performance, ABBV shares dropped by -9.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABBV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.70 for AbbVie Inc. [ABBV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 158.37, while it was recorded at 146.97 for the last single week of trading, and 149.44 for the last 200 days.

AbbVie Inc. [ABBV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.14 and a Gross Margin at +69.49. AbbVie Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.41.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 80.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.72.

AbbVie Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

AbbVie Inc. [ABBV]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABBV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AbbVie Inc. go to -2.92%.

An analysis of insider ownership at AbbVie Inc. [ABBV]

There are presently around $178,554 million, or 70.90% of ABBV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABBV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 156,022,414, which is approximately 1.59% of the company’s market cap and around 0.11% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 132,960,149 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19.64 billion in ABBV stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $11.45 billion in ABBV stock with ownership of nearly 0.475% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AbbVie Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 1,413 institutional holders increased their position in AbbVie Inc. [NYSE:ABBV] by around 49,756,061 shares. Additionally, 1,355 investors decreased positions by around 45,433,770 shares, while 361 investors held positions by with 1,113,300,319 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,208,490,150 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABBV stock had 172 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,611,559 shares, while 105 institutional investors sold positions of 2,330,885 shares during the same period.